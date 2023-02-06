Madison Water Utility customers recently started getting water bills in the mail, even customers previously signed up for paperless billing.

The reason? The utility has changed its online billing portal and when that happened, all customers were automatically put back on paper billing.

Customers who had been using e-billing or auto-pay, or those who get high water use notifications, now must create a new account and re-sign up for those services.

A software glitch, though, is preventing users from signing up for paperless billing through the site, said Marcus Pearson, a spokesperson for the utility.

Users who want paperless billing can email municipalbilling@cityofmadison.com and staff will manually sign them up, he said.

The new portal's software issues are ongoing, and there is no timeline for when they will be resolved, he said.

Due to the change, users will not be charged late fees for December.