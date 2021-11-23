'Glue me back together': Online pleas to aid Waukesha parade victims

Aidan Laughrin, a senior at Waukesha South High School, was hit while performing with the marching band, suffering fractured ribs, according to an online fundraiser.

The family is "tough but the road ahead is going to be tough too, both physically and emotionally," the organizer posted.

Another band member, saxophonist Tyler Pudleiner, also was struck and has undergone two surgeries since Sunday. "He has a long road to recovery," wrote Joane Chmiel, one of two people raising money to help Pudleiner.

Tamara Rosentreter was doing what she loved, entertaining the crowd as part of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, when she was struck by the SUV that took the lives of three of her fellow dancers.

The mother of four and grandmother of one was the leader of the troupe, according to an online fundraiser seeking help for Rosenstreter's recovery. The organizer posted a message from Rosenstreter, who said "I'm still here. Lots of pain, stitches, broken bones and lots of bumps and bruises. Love you ALL."

She described how a woman prayed for her at the scene "to help give me peace and comfort" and how another kept her warm with a blanket.