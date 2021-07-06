'Give us our head back': Weeks after Madison Mallards mascot decapitated, joke is getting stale

For the Madison Mallards collegiate baseball team, bases aren't the only thing stolen this season.

A large statue of the team's mascot, Maynard G. Mallard, that stands next to the stadium had its head stolen at a June 12 home game.

But with good humor and hopes that it will be returned, the team has decided to replace the missing head with a collection of old mascot heads.

Vern Stenman, the team president, said the ballclub has not gotten any major leads on the missing head since it was stolen. The team put out a call for help on social media, offering a reward of $500 in free hot dogs and criminal immunity for anyone who helps get the head back to the ballpark.

The only tip the team received was a pair of pictures someone took capturing the back of the person suspected of taking the head. Stenman said the team has so far been unable to find the person.

“We are not sure exactly what to do," he said. "It’s frustrating that it happened.”