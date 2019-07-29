A seven-year-old girl was killed Sunday morning at a Wisconsin Dells camping resort, struck by a pickup truck going through the camping area.
The fatal crash happened at about 10:20 a.m. at Jellystone Camp Resort in the town of Delton, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said.
The initial investigation showed the pickup truck, driven by a 76-year-old man, had crested a hill and hit the girl who was in the roadway.
The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The pickup truck driver was not injured.
"Speed does not appear to be a factor in the incident," said Sheriff Chip Meister.
The identity of the girl was not released, pending notification of family.