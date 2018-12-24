At this time of year, many Madisonians are thinking about ways to give back, do good and help others. It can be hard to know where to start.
The charitable donations and projects that make headlines seem to involve big checks and massive organizations with hundreds of volunteers. But just one person with a compassionate heart and hard work can make a huge impact.
Here are the stories of some smaller groups making a difference in southern Wisconsin. And yes, they would be happy to have some help during this holiday season and beyond.
Madison Sock Exchange
Saer Gilbertson started the Madison Sock Exchange in September to get socks on the feet of people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to keep their feet warm.
Gilbertson, 31, is a health care educator at UW-Madison, and, for the past five years, in her free time, she’s been involved with community organizations, mainly Santas Without Chimneys.
Since 2012, Santas Without Chimneys has given blankets, books and other items to homeless and disadvantaged children and teens in the Madison area.
Socks are a popular item for teens, especially those Madison Sock Exchange serves, Gilbertson said.
“Teenagers are hard to shop for to start with, and a lot of them are going to jobs and spending a lot of time outside, some are living in cars,” she said. “And so warm socks were always a nice thing to be able to give them.”
Gilbertson’s focus on socks also came out of discussions with the street medicine coordinator at the 3-year-old organization Madison Area Care for the Homeless OneHealth. The group was always short on socks.
So far, her main source of socks has been a sock drive at Sun Prairie’s Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, which collected 356 pairs. The Madison office of InfoSec Institute, a technology training company, also held a sock drive for the Madison Sock Exchange. In total, she’s collected more than 1,000 pairs.
“Socks come in and socks go out, rather than this being a sock stockpile since it’s such a constant need,” Gilbertson said.
The socks are then distributed by MACH OneHealth and Santas Without Chimneys.
Socks are always one of the most-requested items in shelters and on outreach rounds, and it’s hard for organizations to keep up with the need, Gilbertson said. “I knew that the people of Madison could help.”
Gilbertson sees Madison Sock Exchange staying local. “I don’t have any higher aspirations than keeping the socks flowing in and around Madison, to the shelters, and to the schools as they need it, and to any other programs that are serving people experiencing homelessness.”
Vigil Volunteers
Those who volunteer with Heartland Hospice Care to keep hospice patients company during their last hours of life consider it an honor and a privilege, said Ryan Klaustermeier, administrator for the hospice’s local office.
“There’s nothing like it in the world, to be able to companion someone through their last breath,” said Klaustermeier, who spent most of his career as a hospice nurse and has been bedside for hundreds of deaths.
For those who spend time as Vigil Volunteers, “being allowed to honor that individual in that moment is probably some of the most meaningful experiences they have — as far as human interactions go,” he said.
When hospice became more prevalent in the U.S. in the early 1970s, every hospice was run entirely by volunteers, Klaustermeier said. Then, in 1983, hospices became part of the Medicare benefit and began receiving payment for the services they were providing.
Medicare requires that a minimum of 5 percent of direct contact hours with patients be done by volunteers. “So the creators of the Medicare benefit wanted to ensure that the purest essence of hospice, which was founded in volunteerism, stayed a part of that program. … It’s the law at this point,” Klaustermeier said.
Heartland Hospice Care, which has its Madison office on the Far East Side, has operated in the Madison area since 2011. It currently has about 42 active volunteers, said volunteer coordinator Morgan Schmidt.
Christmas for Children with Responsibilities
For the past two years, 100 Black Men of Madison has organized a holiday program designed to alleviate the stress of high school students who have children or who are the primary caretakers for younger siblings.
“Unfortunately we’re moving down into the middle-school area where we find equal responsibility on the part of middle schoolers who pretty much do some of the same things,” said Floyd Rose, president of 100 Black Men of Madison.
In its first year, Christmas for Children with Responsibilities served about 75 children. Last year that number was about 135, Rose said.
Now that the program is running more smoothly and word is getting out, Rose said this year the effort served about 200 children from 43 families.
The organization learns about the young people in need through teachers, principals, social workers and school counselors.
100 Black Men tries to provide gifts that are age appropriate, which could mean baby clothes or food cards. “It could be, you name it. If they ask for it and we can do it, we try to provide them with it,” Rose said.
The gifts were given out Friday during the last day of school before students went on winter break.
The goal of 100 Black Men is to create a positive mental picture of education.
“We want the schools to be the beneficiary of any acts of kindness,” Rose said. “It’s not about us. It’s really about the schools being places that these kids look back on and say, ‘Wow, you know, I was going to have a bad Christmas and ‘teacher or counselor so and so’ made it a very good Christmas.”
Box of Balloons
Since it began five years ago, Box of Balloons has provided birthdays for more than 1,800 children who otherwise wouldn’t have had much of a celebration.
At this time of year, it’s important to make sure that children who have birthdays around the holidays don’t get their birthday celebration lost in the holiday hoopla.
“I know it’s hard to differentiate sometimes when you get Christmas presents or birthday presents, but we want to make sure that those children also get celebrated and have their own individual celebration as well,” said Sarah Wells, director of development for Box of Balloons.
The organization provides the birthday fixings behind the scenes so that in the child’s eyes, mom or dad or their caregiver provided the party for them. “It’s a way to empower the parents so that they can be the hero for the day to their child,” Wells said.
Founded and based in Sun Prairie, Box of Balloons has 23 chapters throughout the country. The majority are in Wisconsin, but there are also chapters in states as far away as Florida, Utah and Texas.
Wells estimates the Sun Prairie group has as many as 200 volunteers.
One of the things children look forward to most every year is their birthday, but the children served by Box of Balloons aren’t in a position to celebrate, or maybe they’ve never been celebrated, Wells said. “For them to have a party is something huge and something that they’re going to remember.”
9 Lives Rescue
In its three years of fostering cats and kittens, 9 Lives Rescue has placed close to 125 animals.
Janell Moody, who runs the rescue, is trying to pair homeless cats and kittens with loving families. Her other mission is to encourage people to spay and neuter their pets and farm cats.
Moody had volunteered for two other rescue organizations, and when the last one folded, she decided to start her own. “I felt that it was a really important thing,” she said. “Even though we’re small, we still do a lot of good things.”
Moody’s currently looking to place about 15 animals. Since 9 Lives doesn’t have its own shelter and is instead foster-based, the animals are “all in loving homes, waiting for their perfect family.”
Those who aren’t in a position to adopt or foster an animal can donate to 9 Lives. Monetary donations are appreciated, as are gift cards to stores that sell pet food like Mounds Pet Food Warehouse and PetSmart.
9 Lives had some high veterinary bills this summer with kittens needing treatment for coccidiosis, an intestinal tract infection, and giardia, an intestinal parasite.
Moody, who has five cats of her own — which is her limit — recently had to take a kitten to the emergency vet and has a large bill from that. “That’s kind of hard to manage right now,” she said.