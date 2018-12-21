* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Pat Zietlow Miller is the author of eight picture books in print now, with nine more on the way. Her most recent book, “Be Kind” (Roaring Brook Press, 2018), was on the New York Times bestseller list for nine weeks. Her book about the gift of love, “Loretta’s Gift,” was published this year by Little Bee Books. She lives in Sun Prairie.