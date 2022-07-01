 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Get your questions about Madison answered with these hidden gems
Get your questions about Madison answered with these hidden gems

Did you know the statue that stands on top of the state Capitol weighs 3 tons and stands 284 feet above ground? Can you guess Madison's most popular dog breeds?

You can find fun facts and hidden gems at Madison.com, which is offering free unlimited access to readers through July 4. 

Here are just a few interesting reads:

How do schools get their names?

Every name tells a story. Read about how Madison schools got their names, such as Frank Allis Elementary School, named after the son of the founder of the Allis-Chalmers farm machinery company in Milwaukee.

Why are there fake coyotes in some city parks?

Coyote Decoy

Coyote decoys are reappearing in Madison parks as a humane method of keeping large groups of Canada geese, and the mess they make, away from popular recreation areas. Four decoys recently patrolled Vilas, Esther Beach, Brittingham and Wingra parks, with two more expected this summer.

You can learn all about these decoy coyotes, which serve a very specific role in city parks.

I see a lot of border collies in my neighborhood. Is that a Madison thing?

You can read all about the most popular dog breeds in the area, and see some adorable pooch photos at the same time.

Whatever happened to Bunky's Italian Restaurant?

Restaurants come and go, especially in Madison. But when our favorite restaurant disappears, we think back fondly on those eating experiences for years. Look back at restaurants of yesteryear in these galleries.

Where is Cornucopia, Wisconsin?

Read about the tiny town and 9 others you probably never heard of, but really do exist.

What is the story behind all the badgers at the Capitol?

You've probably seen the many badger replicas. Read about a 1,200-pound bronze badger outside the governor's office, who has had quite a journey.

