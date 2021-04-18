Get ready for a new show of force in Midwestern journalism

Strength in numbers.
It’s what the Wisconsin State Journal and 27 other daily news operations throughout the Midwest are bringing to you as we pool talents and resources in pursuing the most relevant news and information for our readers.
In the coming months, you’ll see a palpable increase in depth, scope and quality of your regional news coverage because a team of Midwest news agencies just doubled.
We so appreciate your loyal readership, and you should know the Lee Enterprises Midwest Region, of which the Wisconsin State Journal is a central part, is upping its game by bringing even more size, strength and talent into our collective news gathering effort.
The concept is simple, and the results already have been incredibly rich and complex.
A year ago, I was introduced as the Lee Enterprises Midwest Regional editor. It’s a position I hold while also remaining as executive editor of The Times of Northwest Indiana. (The Wisconsin State Journal’s executive editor, Jason Adrians, also is Lee Enterprises’ National Editor and responsible for national and international news for all 77 of our company’s daily news organizations.)
In that year, I’ve had the honor of leading editors and reporting teams spanning 14 daily news operations throughout Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota in some very rich news reporting projects that provided in-depth looks at some our communities’ most pressing issues.
This massive joining of forces couldn’t have come at a more important time as a global pandemic and civil unrest reverberated throughout our nation and emanated from the Midwest.
After the governors of several Midwestern states pledged to work together in coordinating the reopening of their states from COVID-19 shutdowns, reporters from our Midwest region banded together to compare our states and put that pledge to the test.
As the pandemic spread into the crucial food supply centers of the Midwestern meat-packing industry, our reporters joined forces again, detailing the impact — from the worker to the consumer at the grocery store.
And when civil unrest sparked by police-involved shootings rocked our nation, investigative reporters throughout our markets took a deep collective dive into the issue of police diversity, creating a database of nearly 70 Midwestern police departments.
That data, in conjunction with U.S. Census estimates for all of our communities, became a comprehensive report card on how well — or poorly — the racial demographics of our police departments are matching up with the communities those departments are sworn to protect.
In short, our ability to rally resources, across communities and Midwestern state lines, is creating a faster way of providing a rich scope for our readers than our industry has ever before brought to bear.
The great news today is that this ability just expanded with a fervor, and we’re getting ready to flex even bigger muscles in the news gathering fray.
Last week, we welcomed the Lee Enterprises newspapers of Iowa and Nebraska into the Midwestern fold.
That means that your Midwestern regional news team now includes 28 daily news operations.
Be watching for the results.
In the coming weeks and months, you will see reporters from the State Journal working in tandem with journalists from the Omaha World Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star in Nebraska; The Times of Northwest Indiana; the Quad-City Times and a host of other award-winning Midwestern news operations.
We’re upping our game on training as well, arming reporters throughout our markets with more sophisticated investigative reporting tools and techniques.
And in the end, it all will be about pooling resources and incredible talents to bring you better local news to you.
Thank you for your loyal readership. We can’t do this without you, the reader.
As we pool our collective resources to improve your news product, we ask that you join that effort by supporting us with a digital subscription for the Wisconsin State Journal and Madison.com at <&underline>https://go.madison.com/april29</&underline>.
That digital subscription will provide you unlimited access to an ever-growing force of local and regional journalism that you won’t want to miss.
A long, shared history: The Wisconsin State Journal's 175th anniversary series
State Journal reporters no longer shine editors' shoes. They do on occasion volunteer to pet-sit an editor's chickens.
“The columns of the Express will be open to the discussion of all fair and proper subjects which will have the tendency of promoting the publi…
By the time the Civil War broke out in 1861, the Wisconsin State Journal had been publishing for more than 20 years. But nothing could prepare…
The years just before and after the Civil War were difficult times for Madison. It failed to grow during the panic of 1857, when real estate v…
The end of the 19th century and the start of the 20th saw times of transition for the Wisconsin State Journal and the University of Wisconsin.
“I pledge to my city a more complete understanding of her problems, a more liberal conception of her limitations, … a more generous contributi…
With World War I over, Madison and much of the rest of the nation turned its attention to a new battle: the fight over the proliferation of saloons.
Madison and its interest in aviation were booming as the "Roaring Twenties" came to a close, with the Depression and world war looming.
For those who lived through the fight over Monona Terrace in the early 1990s, Madison in the 1950s would have felt eerily familiar.
The dawn of the 1960s brought with it the promise of change. But war on the other side of the world would soon eclipse all that.
"Zoos are a characteristic feature of parks in all large cities," the Wisconsin State Journal declared in 1911. "The zoo idea should be welcomed."
After 70 years of use, the structure was showing its age. An 11-year, $141 million renovation restored the majestic building to its earlier grandeur.
Fittingly, the last installment in our 175th anniversary series proves what goes around comes around.
Marc Chase is Lee Enterprises Midwest Regional editor.