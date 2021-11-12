Genna's Cocktail Lounge an outlier when it comes to requiring customers be vaccinated

Kristi Genna, owner of Genna's Cocktail Lounge on Capitol Square, is requiring people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination if they want to enter her bar.
That mandate, which is the law in cities like New York and Los Angeles, makes her an outlier in Madison.
"I know some people will be like, 'Well, we'll never go there again,' but you know what? I don't care," Genna said. "We hope this encourages more people to get vaccinated."
Since late August, the Overture Center and many other local music venues have been requiring that patrons show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result from within the last 72 hours.
Genna said she's not accepting negative test results. "We don't do that. We just want vaccinated people, honestly."
Other bar owners haven't followed suit, and a few who were contacted for this story didn't want to be quoted. The issue is too volatile, they said.
"We are not requiring our guests to be vaccinated," said Sam Parker, co-owner of the Settle Down Tavern and the new bar, Oz by Oz. "As we have for the duration of the pandemic, we continue to follow Public Health’s guidelines."
Parker said he and his partners considered all options, "and ultimately decided to operate following the guidelines set by Dane County Public Health and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)."
Erik Greenfield, spokesman for the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, said his organization isn't aware of other local bars requiring proof of vaccination for entry.
"Greater Madison businesses have continued to adapt and innovate in an effort to protect health and boost confidence," said Zach Brandon, president of the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce.
"There is no one-size-fits all, but we support businesses that choose to take these kinds of steps. Vaccines are the true path forward and businesses have played a significant role in making Dane County a national leader in vaccination rates," Brandon said.
In Dane County, 74.8% of residents have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the city-county health department.
Brandon and Greenfield said the chamber successfully used Verona-based Epic System's digital vaccination certification technology to admit attendees to its annual dinner last month at Monona Terrace.
It "represents an opportunity for companies, including restaurants and bars, that are looking to require proof of vaccination for entry," Brandon said.
At the request of the Wisconsin State Journal, Kristine Hillmer, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, said her group looked for other area bars that are mandating vaccines and didn't find any.
"Our stance has been and remains that restaurant and bar owners should have the ability to make the decision for their own operations on whether or not a vaccine mandate makes sense for their employees and their customers," Hillmer said.
Debbie Stueber, president of the Madison and Dane County Tavern League, said she didn't know of any other bars in Dane County that required proof of vaccination.
Stueber, who owns Doubledays, an event venue, bar and bowling alley in Cottage Grove, said she wouldn't comment on policy questions.
Genna's, 105 W Main St., is one of Madison's most popular night spots. It has been on Capitol Square since 1993, but in business since 1964, originally in the campus area of University Avenue.
The bar started its vaccine requirement on Oct. 29, during the weekend of UW-Madison homecoming and Halloween.
Genna said that hers is a small bar that is limiting its capacity to about 60 inside during the pandemic to maximize space between customers. Patrons must wear masks when they aren't drinking. She said she's choosing to cater to her regular customers and not people from out of town.
"We have enough people who come here that we don't need a million other people coming," Genna said. "We're just going to go for vaccinated people only. And my regulars were very happy about that. And so is the staff."
Genna said her 14 employees are all vaccinated.
She said she believes Genna's is the only bar that's not also a music club that's requiring proof of vaccination, either a vaccination card or a photo of that card.
"I was in Philadelphia in August," Genna said. "You couldn't go anywhere without your vaccine card. They're much more strict about it. I mean, Madison, we have mask mandates, but we don't care about the vaccination, I guess."