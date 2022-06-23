'General George S. Flatten'? 'Sir Crushalot'? Madison says rank your choice of compactor name

Wisconsinites can't elect their representatives using a voting system some elections experts believe could ease the kind of zero-sum-gamesmanship currently bogging down American democracy.
But if it works for naming a trash compactor, who knows? First garbage, then candidates?
The Madison Streets Division on Wednesday opened up a two-week election to name the city's first electric trash and recycling compactors. Fifteen hopefuls for each were culled from more than 500 suggestions submitted by residents, and include such gems as "Trashy McTrashface," "Alexander Cramilton," "Sir Crushalot" and "Stone Cold Squeeze Often."
Let other readers know what you'd call this thing, then head over and vote in the city's official ranked-choice vote.
The winner won't be determined simply by who gets the most votes. Instead, residents are being asked to rank their top five choices. The Streets Division will assign 5 points for every No. 1 choice, 4 for every No. 2 choice and so on until they have point totals for all the candidates. The one with the most points wins.
It's a variation on a system known as ranked-choice voting, or RCV which, while still uncommon in the United States, has gained a foothold in places including Minneapolis and Maine, and whose proponents say could lead to less partisanship while providing a clearer picture of what people actually want in their elected representatives.
Members of Congress, for example, "often seem to be focused on whipping up their rabid partisan supporters instead of serving a broad swath of the public," UW-Madison political science professor Barry Burden wrote last year in an opinion column in The Capital Times.
"It is not hard to see why politicians are inclined to play to the party base," he said. "In a two-party system where each voter picks one candidate they want to win, politicians are incentivized to turn out their backers rather than reach out to the other side. It is a system that often rewards the most inflammatory voices rather than the consensus builders."
RCV could also open up the levers of power to a broader variety of people, he said: "Independent and minor party candidates are often discouraged from running because voters worry about 'spoiling' the election or 'wasting' their votes. RCV changes that. A voter can confidently rank all candidates without spoiling or wasting anything. If their top choice does not make the cut, their vote will automatically go to their second ranked candidate."
RCV is not in place for any local, state or federal elections in Wisconsin, although there has been some bipartisan push for changing that, at least at the federal level.
A group of Democratic and Republican state lawmakers this past session introduced a measure that would have implemented an RCV system for U.S. senators and representatives, while opening up primary elections such that all voters would get one ballot with candidates from all parties. The top five candidates selected on that ballot would then appear on a general election ballot.
Currently, voters in partisan elections can only select a primary ballot for one party — which in practice means a Republican or Democratic ballot — and qualifying independent or minor-party candidates appear only on the general election ballot.
The proposal got a public hearing in December but then stalled in the Republican-controlled Legislature.
Before Madison could implement RCV for its local, nonpartisan elections, the Legislature would have to pass a law allowing it, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. About half the states use RCV for some elections in some places, according to FairVote, a RCV advocacy group.
City Council president Keith Furman called himself "a huge fan of ranked-choice voting" and said the council has used it before to help fill council vacancies and to pick members of the new Police Civilian Oversight Board.
"I’d like to see it used for more things, including budget amendments," he said.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on her position on RCV.
Environmental benefits
The city has been using the compactors at the Sycamore Avenue drop-off site since April, according to Recycling Coordinator Bryan Johnson. When full, the compactors can be taken by truck and emptied.
The compactors replaced two diesel-fueled garbage trucks that had to be running to compact garbage and recyclables. The city estimates the compactors save about 356 gallons of diesel per week, preventing about 8,000 pounds of carbon dioxide from being emitted.
Johnson said the RCV system for naming the compactors was suggested by a Streets Division clerk.
"I’ve heard of that voting style before, and it seemed to be a good fit to me," he said. "I knew going in that we would get a several good recommendations and it seemed a shame to have to pick just one, so this seemed to be the best way to do that."
It also means that those torn between say, "Rosie the Rubbisher" and "Squashbob Trashpants," or "Compressica Simpson" and "Lin Manuel Squaranda," can vote for all of them.
If they don't get their first choice, they can still have a say in whether they get their second (or third, or fourth, or fifth).
1 of 19
landfill 1
Heather Driscoll, her daughter Emma, and a bunch of her friends went on a tour of the Dane County Landfill on her birthday. It is located at 7102 U.S. Hwy. 12. When asked why she came here on her birthday, she said, "The Dane County Landfill is a great place to visit on a special occasion. They are doing really cool things like making electricity from trash!"
Tours of the landfill are available weekdays between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Schoolchildren, university students and private citizens all take the tours, most of which take place in the spring or fall when schools are in session. The educational and eye-opening tours teach people about the resting place of their waste.
The waste comes from our homes and businesses after a week sitting in containers in our garages, when the waste is picked up and emptied at the landfill for disposal. By then, the waste has already started to decompose, and that is the odor you smell. By the end of each day the waste is covered with daily cover, and the odor is no longer a problem. When tour guide Abdulla Younes was asked if he ever gets used to the smell, he said, "No, not really."
The Dane County Landfill website has a lot of information, ranging from where you can drop off tires so they can be recycled to directing you to a website where you can opt out of getting the Yellow Pages phone book.
Disposed tires are not allowed to be buried in the landfill, they are collected and then transported for recycling.
Dane County has expanded its recycling facility to 28,650 sq. ft. since opening Feb. 5, 2016. This facility has the adjacent 4,800 sq. ft. Clean Sweep building, which is a place to bring hazardous household materials such as paint, pesticides and poisons, household products containing organic solvents, ignitables, aerosols and rechargeable batteries, according to the website.
Some waste trucks come to the landfill directly from their pick-up route, while others go to a transfer station to empty their loads. Those that go to transfer stations then reload the waste on large semi trailers, which reduces the number of trucks and drivers that come to the landfill.
Birds, mostly seagulls, come to the landfill to feed on food people throw away. The birds arrive to the landfill within the hour from opening time and leave at the end of the day when the waste is covered with daily cover. One of the conditions of all landfills is to be located at least 5 miles away from any airport’s runway, because birds are dangerous to airplanes at take off and landing times.
Large waste trucks dump their loads as close as possible to the active area for the day. The more the waste is compacted, the more airspace is saved. For safety reasons, private citizens can hand unload their waste at a location farther away from larger trucks to prevent accidents, according to Abdulla Younes, who gave the landfill tour.
Photographer Sharon Vanorny captured these shots during a visit to the Dane County Landfill on a recent winter day. The landfill is located across from the Yahara Hills Golf Course at 7102 U.S. Hwy 12. The public can tour the landfill. To find out more, visit the landfill's website.
1 of 19
