Gearing up: One year in, the Madison Bicycle Center hopes to finally welcome members

After years of delays, the Madison Bicycle Center could soon become the hub for bike commuters that city planners have been waiting for.
The 3,500-square-foot downtown hub, a partnership between the city and nonprofit Madison Freewheel Bicycle Co., has been in the works since the city began planning the long-awaited $170 million Judge Doyle Square redevelopment. Now, a year after opening, staff are still anxiously waiting to unveil some of its key features.
The center opened in August 2020 at 202 S. Pinckney St., among the earliest components of the development to be completed. Freewheel, which was founded in 2002 and operated a community bike shop at 1804 S. Park St. before moving downtown, will pay just $1 per year for the space for the duration of its three-year lease.
The new facility is designed to be a membership-based home for Madison’s bike commuters, providing a variety of amenities to make riding to work on two wheels seem like an attractive alternative. It features showers, changing rooms, lockers, secure storage space for 150 bikes and mechanics who will complete same-day repairs for members. Memberships will cost $50 per month or $5 per day.
But pandemic-induced supply shortages have prevented the center from installing the keycard system that will allow members to access the facility 24 hours a day, so it’s not yet signing up members. Other services are already available, including fee-based tune-ups and donation-based access to shop tools and parts.
Perhaps the most unusual amenity at the center is an extra-wide shower stall with thicker, partitioned curtain flaps and a hose with a spray nozzle. It’s a bike wash station where riders can clean out the sand, snow and road salt that can wear down their bikes’ chains and frames.
“It’s a little bit like you’re hosing off a lion at the zoo,” joked Freewheel executive director Lang Schmitt as he climbed in the stall to demonstrate.
It wasn’t something the city initially anticipated offering, Schmitt said, but when it surveyed potential users, this was the amenity they requested again and again. Representatives from similar bike projects in warmer parts of the country, brought in by the city to consult on the project, were baffled. It’s currently available in exchange for monetary donations, but it may eventually be for members only.
Despite not yet signing up members, the center is already finding a following. Chanida Chitbundid, who stopped by the center on Wednesday to get help fixing a sagging basket, said it’s the first place she found where she could fix her bike on her budget.
An international student from Thailand working on a Ph.D at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she’d received a petite purple hand-me-down bike from a friend three years ago, but many parts had since broken. Before the pandemic, she mostly took the bus, but now biking seemed safer, and she needed to get it road ready again.
“I’m glad that I found this shop because I kept searching around and it cost too much for students,” Chitbundid said, explaining that she paid less than half of what she’d have paid elsewhere.
It’s a typical story, Schmitt said: For many people, including those who are students, earn a low income or lack stable housing, bike services are often out of reach. That, he said, is exactly why the center exists.
“Bikes should be for everybody. There’s no reason why they should be the realm of the affluent.”
Memberships coming soon
The downtown bike center was previously scheduled to open as early as spring 2019, but construction delays extended the timeline. Opening in 2020 meant contending not only with the expected ongoing construction, but also with a deadly virus, protests that regularly filled downtown streets, and global supply shortages.
“We were gently surprised to be opening in the middle of a global pandemic,” Schmitt said. “But we've definitely, I feel, made the most of it.”
Worried about spreading COVID-19, staff replaced Freewheel’s usual group classes with one-on-one training sessions until this summer. Even now, group classes are intermittent, typically offered on weekends, as some volunteers have dropped off during the pandemic. People can also visit the center for “open shop” hours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to fix their bikes with guidance from staff or volunteers.
It’s a big change from before the pandemic when, at its previous location, Freewheel offered a class — how to build a bike or fix a flat, for example — nearly every weekday. There are no fees for classes or one-on-one training, though people are encouraged to donate if they can.
“I'm really excited for the potential to run regular classes again. That's a big part of what we do ... and it's such a tremendous gift that we're able to give to the community,” Schmitt said.
He’s also looking forward to welcoming the center’s first members, though he still doesn’t know when the locksmiths will be able to install the keycard system. “Everything is on backorder,” Schmitt said. “Crossing my fingers, I'm really hoping it'll be soon.”
The city selected Freewheel to operate the site in 2017 after soliciting proposals and receiving two. The other proposal came from Roger Charly, owner of Madison bike shops Budget Bicycle, Row Bicycles and Motorless Motion. City staff determined that the proposal from Charly, an experienced business owner, presented less risk, but that the proposal from Freewheel, a nonprofit with a social equity mission, promised greater community benefit.
Matt Mikolajewski, the city’s economic development director, said Tuesday that the city is satisfied with its choice. “From our perspective, everything appears to be going well,” Mikolajewski said. “We continue to wish them great success, and we're excited to have them as part of that new development.”
‘Overwhelming’ community support
The membership model will be a shift for the shop. It previously supported its operations primarily by fixing up and selling donated bikes, but it now plans to phase out such work. Its other source of income, running a mechanic shop where tune-ups start at $50, will remain.
For now, Madisonians can visit the center to buy parts, drop off bikes for service, or use the bike wash or shop space on a donation basis. Those who’d like to stay abreast as the class schedule grows or memberships become available can follow the shop on Facebook or Instagram or sign up for email updates by emailing info@freewheelbikes.org.
Those looking to support the center can bring their bikes in for paid service. They can also volunteer: Volunteers with mechanical skills can tune up higher-end donated bikes for sale, and those without experience can disassemble lower-end donated bikes for parts.
“If people are interested in learning mechanical skills, one of the best ways to do that is by disassembling bikes. You really get a very good sense of how the bike is put together and what makes it work.” Plus, Schmitt said, “It’s cheaper than therapy.”
And then there are donations. Fixing up and selling donated bikes kept the center going during the pandemic, Schmitt said, but now the center is running out of room to store all the donations it receives. Piles of bike wheels fill one corner, stray tires line the yet-to-be-used showers, and donated bikes fill the racks that will soon be needed for future members’ bikes.
“The generosity of our community has been kind of overwhelming … It is such a tremendous bounty,” he said with a laugh, adding that he’s now looking for locals willing to donate storage space in their garages or storage units.
While the center is still accepting donations of adult bikes, parts and accessories, Schmitt suggests donating kids’ bikes to organizations that specialize in giving away bikes, such as FreeBikes4Kidz and Wheels for Winners.
