Gearing up: One year in, the Madison Bicycle Center hopes to finally welcome members

Despite not yet signing up members, the center is already finding a following. Chanida Chitbundid, who stopped by the center on Wednesday to get help fixing a sagging basket, said it’s the first place she found where she could fix her bike on her budget.

An international student from Thailand working on a Ph.D at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she’d received a petite purple hand-me-down bike from a friend three years ago, but many parts had since broken. Before the pandemic, she mostly took the bus, but now biking seemed safer, and she needed to get it road ready again.

“I’m glad that I found this shop because I kept searching around and it cost too much for students,” Chitbundid said, explaining that she paid less than half of what she’d have paid elsewhere.

It’s a typical story, Schmitt said: For many people, including those who are students, earn a low income or lack stable housing, bike services are often out of reach. That, he said, is exactly why the center exists.

“Bikes should be for everybody. There’s no reason why they should be the realm of the affluent.”

Memberships coming soon