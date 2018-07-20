A natural gas main was cut by a construction crew in Reedsburg Thursday morning, causing about two dozen homes and businesses to be evacuated.
Nobody was injured and no structures were damaged.
The gas line was severed at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Commercial Avenue and South Dewey Avenue, Reedsburg police said.
"Police, fire and ambulance responded and began evacuating the neighboring homes and businesses as a precaution," said Police Chief Timothy Becker and Fire Chief Craig Douglas in a joint news release.
Alliant Energy crews were on the scene within minutes to stop the gas flow. Road work was suspended while the gas main was being repaired.
About 20 homes and two businesses were evacuated, with residents and employees allowed to return about two hours after the gas line was cut.
Gerke Excavating of Tomah was the contractor doing the road work, officials said.