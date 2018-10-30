A cut natural gas line on Madison's East Side forced the evacuation of everyone within a 500 foot radius, but nobody was hurt in the incident.
The gas leak was reported to the Madison Fire Department at about 10:35 p.m. Monday at a house at 1150 E. Mifflin St.
"Upon arrival, firefighters were informed a gas line had been cut, and gas had been flowing out of the cut for about 20 minutes," said spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
Firefighters from Engine Co. 3 knocked on doors in the neighborhood to get all residents evacuated, and police arrived to keep traffic out of the area.
"After the leak was capped, firefighters ventilated the home until air monitors indicated the scene was safe," Schuster said.