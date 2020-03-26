Gas for 99 cents a gallon: Wisconsin fuel prices sink with fewer drivers during coronavirus pandemic

But some fuel is bought on "spot pricing" that fluctuates with the market, he said. A delivery of unleaded gasoline on Tuesday cost the city $1.10 per gallon, Joishy said, and the most recent diesel purchase was $1.24 per gallon.

The city has also been putting an emphasis on vehicles that can run on bio-diesel, which Joishy said cuts millions of pounds of carbon dioxide from being released. The last purchase of bio-diesel came in at $1.39 per gallon.

"Overall, city trips are way down, city pollution — gas and diesel burned — are way down," he said.

A majority of the fuel used in the 1,400 vehicles maintained by Fleet Service, though, is bought on a locked-in rate that allows the city to better forecast its budget.

In 2019, gasoline purchased by Fleet Service on a locked-in rate was $1.99 per gallon, which was lower than the price at retail locations. Joishy said it meant the city "won" on prices last year.

Fleet Service's locked-in rate for 2020 is $2.08 per gallon of regular gasoline. It's too early in the year to tell whether prices at a regular gas station pump will remain lower than the locked-in rate, Joishy said.

"We're at the whim of the energy company cartels around the world," Joishy said. "At least by locking in, we avoid that fluctuation, it makes it easier for us to budget year to year."

