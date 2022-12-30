Gary Gulseth does the heavy lifting

What does it take to get inducted into a powerlifting hall of fame?

Well, a lot of time in the gym, obviously. But for Gary Gulseth, the sport has been an outlet for his competitive spirit after his college football career was cut short by injury and he had to pass on a chance to take his pro wrestling career international.

At 56, the Downtown resident and father of two adult children has multiple national and world powerlifting titles under his belt and on Oct. 31 was inducted into the World Association of Bench Pressers and Deadlifters Hall of Fame.

Before becoming a full-time personal trainer more than 10 years ago, Gulseth had careers in real estate development and retail management. He's a big believer in fitness across the lifespan and plans to work "until I die."

"I just love what I do," he said.

Tell us about your powerlifting experience.

Powerlifting is generally kind of a cult sport. I did it a little in high school, a little in college, mostly for football to get bigger and stronger. I always need something to be competitive in and I probably always will. I got really into bench-pressing because I was always good at that. I would be the first person in the state of Wisconsin to bench-press over 600 pounds. So from there just kept trying to push the envelope. I never got 700 in a meet, many times in the gym. In my later 40s I started dead-lifting as well.

Who gets into the sport?

Generally the people that are doing it are later 20s, 30s, 40s. There was a 90-year-old at the last one I did. Especially for women — women have such body-image issues — it's empowering. Where I work, I have several women that are just fantastic. And it's so fun to watch their confidence go through the roof. They're stronger than the boys. The best lifters now quite honestly are women.

Being a competitive person, has it been difficult to slow down as you age?

It's very difficult. I wish I could just say I'm done, but there's always one more meet in me. The problem with being an older athlete is that we can lift generally as much as most of the younger people. (But) we get injured quicker. And being older, when we get injured, we don't recover as fast.

This year I separated my shoulder three weeks before worlds. I was right around a 500-pound bench I would have done at worlds. I could have sucked it up and attempted something near that, but I just took a token bench. Old me would have tried. It hurts too much now.

Who are your personal training clients, and what do you train them in?

Generally my clients are older adults. They're more about just being healthy, just being able to move. I truly believe that lifting is the fountain of youth. We were talking the other day (and of) seven people in our gym, the youngest was 38 and I was the second youngest at almost 57. The rest were up in their 70s. And they're in fantastic shape. It truly does pay huge dividends for them. Just lifting weights, not powerlifting. Powerlifting's very hard on you.

What is your advice to aging people about exercise generally?

You kind of have to work around your bad points. You don't — at our age or even in your 40s — you don't have to go really heavy. It's lighter weight, nice repetitions, you're getting the blood pumping into the muscles. The older they are, the slower we bring them along so that they can achieve their goals to be healthy, keep them moving as long as possible.

There's always the issue of steroid use when you're talking about building big muscles. Have you seen that?

Oh yes, growing up with the sport. I've seen many people using the drugs. You're playing Russian roulette. You're literally spinning a revolver and pointing it at your head. It was really big back in the '80s and '90s. I saw it a lot with the wrestlers, too.

How did the pro wrestling career come about?

I was powerlifting pretty competitively. and one of the guys I lifted against kept asking me to do it. It's really kind of a rush once you get in a ring. Back when I was doing it, it was telling a story. The big moves at the end — that's called a high spot. So when I was doing it, there'd basically be one high spot in a match. My finish was a frog splash off the top row. Now if you watch a match, it's every move is a high spot. So it's totally changed.

My name was Ray Knight. My tag team partner was Ronnie Knight. And then when I wrestled in other parts of the country, I would go under Matt Starr, when I was under a mask. I was a bad guy with that gimmick but I was a good guy with Ronny.

A buddy of mine who became my tag team partner, we really tried to make it and we were offered a pretty good deal to go to Japan, and he said no, and my ex-wife said no, and that was kind of it for me.

How do you learn to do it?

You had to actually go to wrestling school. I went to school in Minneapolis, Chicago and Milwaukee. I had a great group of guys out in Milwaukee that I worked with. And then you kind of learned as you went along. Guys that are really good at their craft make it look so easy. When I was doing it, I was good in the ring, but the guys who were really starting to make big names for themselves in the United States were really good at the promos. The "Stone Cold" Steve Austins or The Rock. I did not have that kind of personality.

Guys that were really, really talented could make the worst workers — we called each other workers — look just fantastic. If I was going to lose to somebody it was my job to make the guy look really good or, as we’d say, 'put them over.' That's the mark of a really good worker. If you and I were to go into a ring, I could make you look like the best wrestler ever.

What do people say about your wrestling career when they meet you?

I generally don't share that too much. When I was running the real estate department for our development company, it was like a double life. I would be in the ring yelling at people or doing a promo on Saturday night. Monday morning I'm in a sales meeting, and it's like, "Gosh, did that just really happen?" That and trying to balance raising children. It kept me out of trouble.