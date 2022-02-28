 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Garbage truck fire in garage at Janesville business causes $650,000 damage, authorities say

A garbage truck fire in a garage at a Janesville business early Monday morning caused $650,000 damage, the Janesville Fire Department reported.

Fire crews were sent to GFL Solid Waste Midwest, 304 W. Sunny Lane, shortly before 1:15 a.m., Battalion Chief Ron Bomkamp said in a statement.

Firefighters found a garbage truck fully engulfed and put the blaze out while containing damage to the garage area, Bomkamp said.

Five garbage trucks were damaged, Bomkamp said.

No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation, Bomkamp said.

