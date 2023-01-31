Garage fire in village of Brooklyn does $250,000 damage, authorities say

A garage fire Sunday in the village of Brooklyn did an estimated $250,000 damage, authorities reported.
Brooklyn Fire and EMS along with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, and the Evansville, and Stoughton fre departments were sent to 104 Stacie Court in Brooklyn shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday for a fire in an attached garage, the Brooklyn Fire & EMS Protection District said in a statement.
According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.
Several 911 callers reported seeing smoke and flames and a the first crews to hit the scene called for mutual aid and that brought fire and EMS units from Oregon, Belleville, Fitchburg, and Albany, Brooklyn Fire said.
The residents of the attached home escaped and it took firefighters 35 minutes to put the fire out. One person was taken by Oregon EMS to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Brooklyn Fire said.
The cause of the fire was not reported.
Photos: See all the fire departments that took part in the processional for Capt. Cory Barr
Cory Barr processional, Footville firefighters
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. Here are many of the trucks they brought, as the men and women paid their respects to Barr. Pictured here is the Footville Community Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Belleville-Exeter-Montrose Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Belleville-Exeter-Montrose Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 1
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck is from the Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 3
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 5
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Cambridge Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Cambridge Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Cross Plains Berry Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck is from the Cross Plains Berry Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, DeForest Area Fire & EMS
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck is from the DeForest Area Fire & EMS Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Footville Community Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck belongs to the Footville Community Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Madison Fire Department 2
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Madison Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Marshall Fire Department 1
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This vehicle is from the Marshall Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, McFarland Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a McFarland Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Monona Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck is from the Monona Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Mount Horeb Fire Department 2
A Mount Horeb Fire Department truck joins firefighters and rescue workers from throughout southern Wisconsin in the processional for firefighter Capt. Cory Barr on July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion in downtown Sun Prairie while responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast.
GREG DIXON
Stoughton Fire Department
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Sun Prairie Fire Department ambulance
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This vehicle is a Sun Prairie Fire Department ambulance.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Verona Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck is from the Verona Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Wonewoc Area Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck is from the Wonewoc Area Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
