Garage fire in village of Brooklyn does $250,000 damage, authorities say

A garage fire Sunday in the village of Brooklyn did an estimated $250,000 damage, authorities reported.

Brooklyn Fire and EMS along with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, and the Evansville, and Stoughton fre departments were sent to 104 Stacie Court in Brooklyn shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday for a fire in an attached garage, the Brooklyn Fire & EMS Protection District said in a statement.

Several 911 callers reported seeing smoke and flames and a the first crews to hit the scene called for mutual aid and that brought fire and EMS units from Oregon, Belleville, Fitchburg, and Albany, Brooklyn Fire said.

The residents of the attached home escaped and it took firefighters 35 minutes to put the fire out. One person was taken by Oregon EMS to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Brooklyn Fire said.

The cause of the fire was not reported.

