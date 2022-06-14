Garage fire does $70,000 damage at North Side home, authorities say

A garage fire Monday night did an estimated $70,000 damage to a North Side home, the Madison Fire Department reported.

After a neighbor called 911 to report the blaze at 7:35 p.m. Monday, fire crews were sent to the 4500 block of North Sherman Avenue and arrived at 7:38 p.m. to find heavy smoke pushing from the garage eaves, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

The homeowner said everyone was safely outside and no injuries were reported, though the residents and two dogs were displaced by the fire, Schuster said.

Firefighters knocked down the fire within 15 minutes, with the garage sustaining heavy damage and some minor extension to the home and attic, Schuster said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

