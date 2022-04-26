 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gableman documents show coordination with outside nonprofits, pushback from elections chief

Documents unveiled last week in the Republican-initiated state investigation of the November 2020 election show election officials from Milwaukee and other Democratic-leaning Wisconsin cities working closely on election administration matters with various outside election-related interest groups — some with clear Democratic leanings or past connections.

But there doesn't appear to be evidence that the coordination gave interest groups access to confidential voter information or otherwise broke state law. In fact, at one point in 11 months' worth of email correspondence, Milwaukee's elections chief rebuffs an attempt by one outside group to get closer to state elections records than she felt was appropriate.

Among the more than 300 files Special Counsel Michael Gableman's office posted online last week are copies of subpoenas and other legal documents, pages of law books, drafts of Gableman's remarks or reports, and contracts or reimbursement logs for people working for the conservative former state Supreme Court justice.

The files also contain thousands of pages of emails.

One 120-page tranche titled "Milwaukee Hearing Document" includes an 18-page table presumably created by Gableman's office that raises questions about some of the interactions between elections officials and outsiders in the emails that follow.

"Why is the city receiving training from NVAHI on how to conduct Central Count?" reads one question in the table, referring to a Sept. 29-30 exchange about NVAHI — the National Vote at Home Institute — reportedly training city of Milwaukee elections workers on how to run their central location for counting ballots once polls closed on Election Day.

In another interaction highlighted in the table, Josh Goldman of the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life says in a July 28, 2020, email that his group has "a lead on an experienced elections staffer that could potentially embed with your staff in Milwaukee." A Gableman staffer notes next to it: "Putting people on Milwaukee staff."

The Chicago-based and Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life, or CTCL, has drawn particular scorn from Gableman, who sees it as the main player in a conspiracy among left-leaning nonprofits and Democratic activists to boost turnout in Democratic-leaning areas of the state by flooding them with money to help safely run elections during a pandemic.

The five Democratic-leaning municipalities — Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay — did get from two to four times more money per capita than other state municipalities that got the CTCL grants, but CTCL has said no one who applied for the money was denied and federal courts have ruled there is nothing illegal about outside elections funding.

Gableman's investigators appear to have paid particular attention to one interaction in the documents between Claire Woodall-Vogg, Milwaukee's elections administrator, and Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein, a former Democratic activist who at the time was working for NVAHI and has become a favorite target of conservatives for his persistent efforts to insert himself into elections administration in Green Bay, including directing poll workers and asking if he could help correct missing information on absentee ballot envelopes.

The city has said employees of private election groups never had any decision-making power over the election or access to ballots, and Woodall-Vogg seemed to draw a similar line when Spitzer-Rubenstein suggested in a Sept. 16, 2020, email that nonprofit U.S. Digital Response be given a "walkthrough" of the state's voter database, WisVote.

"It would be helpful to just understand the system and maybe the USDR folks can figure out a way to simplify something for you," he writes.

USDR is a volunteer-driven "civic tech" nonprofit that helps government with the technology side of its various responsibilities, including running elections. Among its advisors are people who worked in the Obama administration.

Woodall-Vogg's response is polite but definitive: "While I completely understand and appreciate the assistance that is trying to be provided, I am definitely not comfortable having a non-staff member involved in the functions of our voter database, much less recording it."

Neither Gableman's office, Woodall-Vogg nor Spitzer-Rubenstein responded to requests for comment for this story.

Constitutional amendment

There is nothing in state law to prohibit the kinds of funding or other help provided to state elections officials by outside groups in 2020, although Gableman has contended the CTCL grants amount to illegal election bribery.

In February, state Republicans introduced a constitutional amendment that would ban outside funding for elections and ban anyone who is not employed by state or local government from helping to carry them out.

The amendment passed the Legislature on party-line votes later that month and would need to be approved by the Legislature seated next year before going to statewide referendum. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would not be able to veto it.

The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)

The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.

While a handful of voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.

Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.

The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.

Want to steal an election in Wisconsin? It's harder than you think
Wisconsin Elections
alert top story

Want to steal an election in Wisconsin? It's harder than you think

  • Phil Brinkman Chris Rickert
  • 0

The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.

In 'thousands of complaints' about Wisconsin election, few that could be substantiated
Wisconsin Elections
alert featured

In 'thousands of complaints' about Wisconsin election, few that could be substantiated

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.

No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
Local Government
topical alert featured

No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.

Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
Local Government
topical alert

Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for. 

Madison acted reasonably in not allowing access to ballots, Legislature's attorneys say
Local Government
topical alert

Madison acted reasonably in not allowing access to ballots, Legislature's attorneys say

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.

Eight cases of election fraud at Racine County nursing home, Sheriff Schmaling says

Eight cases of election fraud at Racine County nursing home, Sheriff Schmaling says

  • ADAM ROGAN
  • 0

YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday morning news conference that it has identified eight cases of what it believes to be election fraud at a Mount Pleasant nursing home.

LRB: Laws did not preclude Madison from giving Audit Bureau direct access to ballots
Local Government
topical alert

LRB: Laws did not preclude Madison from giving Audit Bureau direct access to ballots

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.

Despite objections from conservatives, clerks in Trump country embraced ballot drop boxes, too
Local Government
topical alert

Despite objections from conservatives, clerks in Trump country embraced ballot drop boxes, too

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.

Conservative law firm's review of 2020 election: No 'big steal,' but plenty of problems
Local Government
topical alert

Conservative law firm's review of 2020 election: No 'big steal,' but plenty of problems

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.

Wisconsin felon voter fraud on par with previous elections
Local Government
alert top story topical

Wisconsin felon voter fraud on par with previous elections

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
  • 0

The report is the latest to show that there was not widespread fraud in Wisconsin.

Michael Gableman's numbers on Wisconsin nursing home votes don't add up
Local Government
alert

Michael Gableman's numbers on Wisconsin nursing home votes don't add up

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The clear insinuation was that someone not qualified to conduct an election improperly influenced these vulnerable voters. But the Wisconsin State Journal could not confirm the data. 

Michael Gableman's numbers on nursing home voting proven wrong again
Wisconsin Elections
topical alert top story

Michael Gableman's numbers on nursing home voting proven wrong again

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The turnout at nursing homes in Brown, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties in 2020 was not much different from the turnout in 2016.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

