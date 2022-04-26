Gableman documents show coordination with outside nonprofits, pushback from elections chief

Documents unveiled last week in the Republican-initiated state investigation of the November 2020 election show election officials from Milwaukee and other Democratic-leaning Wisconsin cities working closely on election administration matters with various outside election-related interest groups — some with clear Democratic leanings or past connections.

But there doesn't appear to be evidence that the coordination gave interest groups access to confidential voter information or otherwise broke state law. In fact, at one point in 11 months' worth of email correspondence, Milwaukee's elections chief rebuffs an attempt by one outside group to get closer to state elections records than she felt was appropriate.

Among the more than 300 files Special Counsel Michael Gableman's office posted online last week are copies of subpoenas and other legal documents, pages of law books, drafts of Gableman's remarks or reports, and contracts or reimbursement logs for people working for the conservative former state Supreme Court justice.

The files also contain thousands of pages of emails.

One 120-page tranche titled "Milwaukee Hearing Document" includes an 18-page table presumably created by Gableman's office that raises questions about some of the interactions between elections officials and outsiders in the emails that follow.

"Why is the city receiving training from NVAHI on how to conduct Central Count?" reads one question in the table, referring to a Sept. 29-30 exchange about NVAHI — the National Vote at Home Institute — reportedly training city of Milwaukee elections workers on how to run their central location for counting ballots once polls closed on Election Day.

In another interaction highlighted in the table, Josh Goldman of the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life says in a July 28, 2020, email that his group has "a lead on an experienced elections staffer that could potentially embed with your staff in Milwaukee." A Gableman staffer notes next to it: "Putting people on Milwaukee staff."

The Chicago-based and Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life, or CTCL, has drawn particular scorn from Gableman, who sees it as the main player in a conspiracy among left-leaning nonprofits and Democratic activists to boost turnout in Democratic-leaning areas of the state by flooding them with money to help safely run elections during a pandemic.

The five Democratic-leaning municipalities — Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay — did get from two to four times more money per capita than other state municipalities that got the CTCL grants, but CTCL has said no one who applied for the money was denied and federal courts have ruled there is nothing illegal about outside elections funding.

Gableman's investigators appear to have paid particular attention to one interaction in the documents between Claire Woodall-Vogg, Milwaukee's elections administrator, and Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein, a former Democratic activist who at the time was working for NVAHI and has become a favorite target of conservatives for his persistent efforts to insert himself into elections administration in Green Bay, including directing poll workers and asking if he could help correct missing information on absentee ballot envelopes.

The city has said employees of private election groups never had any decision-making power over the election or access to ballots, and Woodall-Vogg seemed to draw a similar line when Spitzer-Rubenstein suggested in a Sept. 16, 2020, email that nonprofit U.S. Digital Response be given a "walkthrough" of the state's voter database, WisVote.

"It would be helpful to just understand the system and maybe the USDR folks can figure out a way to simplify something for you," he writes.

USDR is a volunteer-driven "civic tech" nonprofit that helps government with the technology side of its various responsibilities, including running elections. Among its advisors are people who worked in the Obama administration.

Woodall-Vogg's response is polite but definitive: "While I completely understand and appreciate the assistance that is trying to be provided, I am definitely not comfortable having a non-staff member involved in the functions of our voter database, much less recording it."

Neither Gableman's office, Woodall-Vogg nor Spitzer-Rubenstein responded to requests for comment for this story.

Constitutional amendment

There is nothing in state law to prohibit the kinds of funding or other help provided to state elections officials by outside groups in 2020, although Gableman has contended the CTCL grants amount to illegal election bribery.

In February, state Republicans introduced a constitutional amendment that would ban outside funding for elections and ban anyone who is not employed by state or local government from helping to carry them out.

The amendment passed the Legislature on party-line votes later that month and would need to be approved by the Legislature seated next year before going to statewide referendum. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would not be able to veto it.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.