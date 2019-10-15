A Madison-based interfaith group that focuses on social justice issues will hold its second annual fundraising gala.
Madison Organizing in Strength, Equality, and Solidarity, or MOSES, will holds its event from 5:30-11 p.m. on Dec. 14 at the Goodman Community Center's Brass Works Building. Tickets are $65 and will go on sale Nov. 1 at mosesmadison.org.
This year's gala will recognize three previously incarcerated individuals who have successfully worked through stigma and disparity to transform their lives. MOSES officials are hopeful their stories can inspire other previously incarcerated people and to help educate the community about childhood trauma that can lead to criminal behavior, the continued trauma experienced in prison and barriers to reentering the community.
The master of ceremonies for the gala will be Carmella Glenn, director of Madison Urban Ministry’s Just Bakery, a program for people reentering society from incarceration. Lady L of WORT-FM and host of "Soul Sessions" will speak about her radio show aimed at those in prisons across the state while the gala will also include a silent auction.
MOSES is part of WISDOM, a statewide organization with more than 125 member congregations in ten local affiliates across Wisconsin that work together on social justice issues of common concern. WISDOM is part of a national organization called Gamaliel with 44 affiliates and 7 state offices in 17 states, Gamaliel works to build strong metropolitan and statewide organizations.