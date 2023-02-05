After a week of temperatures dipping in and out of the extreme and playing peek-a-boo with the sun, the Clean Lakes Alliance Frozen Assets Festival and 5K walk/run on Saturday reminded participants what’s to love about a Madison winter on Lake Mendota.

An ode to the area’s four lakes — Mendota, Monona, Waubesa and Kegonsa — the Frozen Assets Festival, which continues on Sunday, places myriad winter activities on the ice to mark the end of a nine-day winterfest.

Hunkering down at The Edgewater hotel, 1001 Wisconsin Place, Frozen Assets delivered nine days of ice skating, hockey, raffles and ice sculptures, along with elaborate kite shows and “ice labs” — makeshift labs on the ice that interactively demonstrate the lake research the alliance works to ensure.

“I’m interested in nature, but I’m not like an environmental (person),” said Charlotte DeCoster, 20, a first-time volunteer. “I don’t really know much about the science of anything, but I’m here because you get the chance to meet new people. They have a lot of stuff that’s not even about the environment.”

“People should come with curious minds, ask questions to the scientists,” said Claudia Calderon, 44, a horticulture professor at UW-Madison.

Calderon brought her 8-year-old son, Victor, so he could learn more about the scientific process.

“Really often people outside of the UW community think professors only give classes. They might not know about the investigative process and what a day as a scientist might really be like,” Calderon said.

“The idea (was) that everybody can get involved in a community festival such as Frozen Assets,” said James Tye, executive director and founder of the Clean Lakes Alliance. “Where you have people who play hockey, they can come down, people who like or want to learn about science, they can learn about science.”

Frozen Assets will spend most of its final day, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, on Lake Mendota near the hotel pier.

The family-friendly 5K run/walk was the first in a string of Saturday activities on Lake Mendota, beginning and ending at The Edgewater.

There were about 700 pre-registered participants alone, and proceeds from the run/walk go entirely to the Clean Lakes Alliance’s programs.

“All that goes back to support our efforts around advocacy, education, producing state of the lake reports,” Tye said. “We expect to have somewhere north of 7,000 people over the nine days.”

Proceeds also fund manure-composting projects and volunteer-centered programs such as water quality monitoring and Renew the Blue.

The Wisconsin Kiters Club also brought some fun to the ice, showing off large inflatables in the shapes of heroes like Spider-Man and Batman, cats and dragons — many of which will be back on Sunday.

“I feel like I haven’t really seen opportunities like this for outreach and whatnot, so it’s cool to see,” said Maya Casey, 23, another first-time alliance volunteer. “Like at such a young age, kids get to be in this environment. Maybe they don’t even know what it’s for, but being able to be around people who are passionate about (the environment) ... I just think it’s accessible to all ages.”

