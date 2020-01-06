Front Page podcast: State politics reporters Riley Vetterkind and Mitchell Schmidt review Gov. Tony Evers' first year in office

On the fourth episode of Front Page, politics and state government reporters Riley Vetterkind and Mitchell Schmidt reflect on the Democratic Governor's effort to work with a Republican majority in the state legislature, during a time of divisive partisan politics.

Check out Mitchell Schmidt's article to read what Gov. Evers had to say about his first year in office.

Front Page is the State Journal’s new weekly podcast that takes a look behind the scenes of some of the newspaper’s most interesting stories.

In this podcast series, listeners can hear reporters talk about the heartwarming, heartbreaking and hard-hitting news they cover on a regular basis.

