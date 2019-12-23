You are the owner of this article.
Front Page podcast: Reporter Howard Hardee explores the world of Madison ukulele enthusiasts
Front Page podcast: Reporter Howard Hardee explores the world of Madison ukulele enthusiasts

On the second episode of Front Page, reporter Howard Hardee dove deep into the world of area ukulele enthusiasts where he met a man who left his career as an engineer to pursue his love of the instrument and teaching. 

Visit go.madison.com/frontpage to hear a new episode of Front Page every Monday. You can also subscribe to the podcast on iTunesGoogle Play and Spotify.

Front Page is the State Journal’s new weekly podcast that takes a look behind the scenes of some of the newspaper’s most interesting stories.

In this podcast series, listeners can hear reporters talk about the heartwarming, heartbreaking and hard-hitting news they cover on a regular basis.

