From UFOs to Limburger cheese: Recapping a year of quintessential Wisconsin stories

First off, Merry Christmas.

Hopefully you’ve survived the holiday madness that, just for extra effect, included a blizzard.

A White Christmas it is, unlike 1982 when we played Jarts (the ones with real steel points) in my grandfather’s backyard in the Waukesha County village of Wales. The high that day hit 61 degrees. No one was impaled, despite the consumption of my Aunt Nodra’s brandy slush.

But this column isn’t about a freak weather event of 40 years ago or a frozen drink mixed with Graf’s 50/50 soda.

Instead, it’s one that reflects on my travels around the state and beyond in 2022 and the stories discovered and told. Thankfully, I had and continue to have a team of talented photographers to help document them.

Eyes for talent

A big shout out to Amber Arnold, John Hart and former State Journal photographer Kayla Wolf, and a big welcome to our newest addition, Samantha Madar. She was indoctrinated into this gig in late November when we traveled to a Wagyu beef farm in southwestern Dane County.

Madar, who grew up on a farm in Michigan, fit right in and had a nearly instant rapport with the skittish cattle. We later got a taste of the beef that had just come off a grill.

Arnold wasn’t as lucky. She drew the short straw a week earlier to accompany me to New Glarus, where I wrote about the new shop operated by Chalet Cheese Co-op. The company is the lone U.S. producer of Limburger cheese. Arnold wasn’t a fan, but she was a good sport in agreeing to taste the pungent cheese.

Our photographers, however, don’t just make pictures. They’re also active in coming up with story ideas.

One of the coolest this year was from Hart, who lives in Oconomowoc but has likely taken every route imaginable to Madison over the past 12 years. He happened upon a barn near the hamlet of Kroghville in western Jefferson County, only this barn sported not a wooden quilt but a massive working, illuminated clock. Hart had driven by the barn clock for months and when he noticed someone home, stopped and struck up a conservation with Randy Lincoln, a graphic designer who built the clock from scratch, plays guitar and drums and restores vintage Edsels.

“It’s just my own design,” Lincoln said when we visited his property in early November. “I didn’t Google ‘how to build a clock.’”

Lincoln epitomizes the type of stories we can find if we just slow down, be observant and don’t hesitate to knock on a door and begin a conversation.

Northern reaches

One of the surprise stories for me, and one of my most enjoyable trips of the year, was when I traveled in June to far northern Wisconsin to write about a trio of stories. The first was a new fish market operated by the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa north of Bayfield. The state-of-the-art facility is designed for the rapid processing, packing and shipping of whitefish, lake trout and other fish harvested from Lake Superior by tribal members and those from the nearby Bad River Tribe.

In Saxon, I drove down a dirt road in the pouring rain to meet with Shane Wyzlic, who used some of his vacation time from the Social Security Administration to travel not once but twice this year to Ukraine in the midst of an unprovoked war with Russia. The U.S. Navy veteran and former Saxon firefighter helped transport medical supplies from Warsaw, Poland, to Lviv, Ukraine. The return trips filled the van with women and children, fleeing for their safety.

The surprise came the following day when I met with author and environmentalist John Bates at his home just south of Mercer and on the banks of the Manitowish River. Bates had spent four years researching and writing “Wisconsin’s Wild Lakes: A Guide to the Last Undeveloped Natural Lakes.” The book details 140 lakes, some of them within just a few miles of his home.

But when I walked into the studio that adjoins his house, it wasn’t Bates’ books that caught my eye. Instead, it was the stunning work of his wife, Mary Burns, who has used cotton thread and a high-tech, $25,000 hand-jacquard loom interfaced with a computer to create more than 25 woven images of women from around the world who have advocated for, researched, celebrated and protected one of life’s necessities: water.

I knew almost instantly that I had to write about her work, which is scheduled to be displayed this summer at the Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center near Ashland.

“It’s giving voice to these women,” Burns said during a tour of her studio just south of Mercer. “And they’re just a small fraction of the women who are doing just amazing work.”

Across the state

Fishing always seems to enter my stories, and 2022 was no exception. We traveled to Oshkosh to learn about the ice roads on Lake Winnebago and in the spring drove to Shiocton to meet Gary Bunnell, who places underwater cameras in the Wolf River to document the migration of walleye and sturgeon. In May, we were on the Lower Wisconsin River near Gotham to write about the dangers of sandbars and in October we went to Walworth County to tell the story of the Lake Ivanhoe Property Owners Association, which began in 1926 as the state’s first Black-owned resort property.

Other stories of note included exploring the Black Holocaust Museum in Milwaukee, the Dominican sisters of Sinsinawa in southwestern Wisconsin, traveling to Black River Falls to watch a San Francisco photographer chronicle the locals and meeting a Wisconsin Dells photographer at his new outdoor exhibit along the Upper Dells. We counted bald eagles on a frigid January day with volunteers near Prairie du Sac and in November sat in a blind at the Aldo Leopold Foundation to watch the annual migration of sandhill cranes.

We saw how beer was brewed in the 1800s, thanks to a new exhibit at Old World Wisconsin, met with a horror movie director in Merrill and watched the UFO Day parade in Belleville. There was a trip to the State Fair, a walk around the Capitol Square as the 50th season of the Dane County Farmers’ Market began, a tour of the Gobbler (which is once again up for sale in Johnson Creek) and a visit with Lake Mills author Margot Peters, just days before she died in a Johnson Creek hospice facility.

Wisconsin connections

Two stories took me out of state.

Paul Chase has a studio attached to his home in Galena, Illinois, and it’s where he has created paintings and sculptures of Sun Prairie native and world-renowned artist Georgia O’Keeffe. Chase is a distant relative of O’Keeffe and also grew up in Sun Prairie, where he exhibited his work in August.

The most unexpected story of the year was in Memphis, Tennessee.

This is where, in early June, while visiting my daughter and waiting in line for barbecue, we discovered General Washburn’s Escape Alley. A quick Google search confirmed it was indeed Gen. Cadwallader C. Washburn, who would go on to become Wisconsin’s 11th governor, advocate for an observatory at UW-Madison (which I had written about earlier in the year), and have a northern Wisconsin county bear his name.

When I returned in August to move my daughter out of her apartment following a summer internship, I set up a meeting with a local historian to get the full story on the alley and Washburn’s time in Memphis during the Civil War.

It was August 1864 and Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest had brought his troops to the city to capture three Union generals and spring prisoners from a jail.

The raid largely failed and Washburn fled his quarters in his nightshirt. Decades later, in an effort to bring more meaning to little-known thoroughfares in the city, the alley was named after Washburn’s escape.

“We had a big thing here on Sunday morning and ran a very narrow escape,” Washburn wrote to his brother Elihu, who was living in La Crosse at the time, according to a book on the Washburns compiled by Gaillard Hunt and published in 1925. “Indeed, it was almost a miracle that I was not either killed or captured.”

