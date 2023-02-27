When second-grader Josh Matthews began building his toy derby car for Saturday’s Kellymoss Motorsports’ Pinewood Derby & Drive event, he knew exactly what he wanted to do.

“I had the idea before I started making it: Sleepy Fox,” Josh said.

Despite being born into a family of car enthusiasts on his father’s side, Josh designed and decorated his car to his liking alone, only taking note to follow a wedge shape in order to go faster.

Josh has also participated in the Cub Scouts’ Pinewood Derby, an activity that several employees at Kellymoss credit as the beginning of their interest in vehicles.

“A lot of us (at Kellymoss) grew up involved in Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, so that memory has stuck with a lot of car enthusiasts,” said Alex Pien, client membership concierge at Kellymoss.

The Fitchburg-based club at 5105 W. Clayton Road is a lot more than just an auto repair shop.

Kellymoss is a Porsche Motorsports racing club, custom build and mechanic shop for Porsche racers and enthusiasts, participating in notable races such as the 24 Hours of Daytona, a daylong endurance race in Florida.

“We’re really rare,” said Victoria Thomas, co-owner of Kellymoss, with Andy Kilcoyne. “We also are the winningest team in Porsche history.”

No longer wanting to be an unknown gem, Kellymoss is opening its doors to host more interactive events for club members, with the first couple open to the public.

“Ultimately being able to open our doors and invite people to things like this (derby) is an enormous part of how we’re going to be bridging that gap,” Thomas said. “We’re also going to have an online component.”

For now, many locals in the area are just excited to see Kellymoss’ several Porsches on display while participating in the derby.

The derby consisted of class brackets for 4- to-10-year-olds, 11- to 17-year-olds, ages 18 and older, and a Kellymoss Pro class, for employees not wanting to miss out on the fun.

“Ultimately the mission of this is to capture moments for kids,” said Thomas. “Talk to any automotive engineer, they have this moment where they say, ‘I sat in a car,’ or, ‘My best friend’s dad owned this car.’ And it helped develop this drive in them to want to achieve more so some day they can have a particular vehicle.”

Josh’s father, Chris Matthews, is especially keen to see how his son’s interest in cars develops, since it served as such a strong bonding experience between him and his father.

“In high school, my dad got into cars and bought a Miata,” Matthews said. “We did a lot of stuff as father and son. Still to this day we do stuff together on our cars.”

Josh still has several years to go before getting his license, but the derby could spark interest in more car enthusiast activities, like Cars and Coffee, a weekly get-together in Fitchburg, his father said.

“(My dad) helped me a little bit,” said Tucker Medearis, second-grader and son of a Kellymoss employee.

His sister, Olivia, also participated in the derby in the 11-17 bracket.

“I’ve been building custom cars and race cars for almost 20 years — for me to not build cars to their full potential was pretty hard,” said Michael Medearis, father of Tucker and Olivia. “But I wanted to see what they could do, see how far their imaginations could take it.”

