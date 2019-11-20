You are the owner of this article.
From the deep: More than a year after falling into the Yahara River, drone recovered

Recovered Drone-11142019095524

Encrusted with mud and zebra mussels, its electronics shot, this DJI Phantom 3 drone's flying days are over. 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

The moment is still seared in my memory, a nauseating mixture of shock, disbelief and embarrassment.

I had been flying my drone low above the roaring spillway at the Tenney lock and dam on Madison’s East Side as part of the Wisconsin State Journal’s coverage of the flooding that followed heavy rain days earlier in August 2018.

After recording several GPS coordinates, I instructed the drone fly the same pattern several times, dropping low over the water then rising to take in Lake Mendota and the horizon.

The first two times the aircraft performed as instructed. But on the third pass, it dropped below its first waypoint -- then plummeted like a rock toward the water. I hit the throttle, but too late: One of the drone’s propellers clipped a fence and I watched in horror as my $800 flying camera flipped upside down and fell in the channel.

Drone recovery

One of the last images recorded by the doomed drone moments before it fell into the Yahara River just downstream of the Tenney lock, above, on Aug. 23, 2018. The photo was recovered from the camera's memory card after more than a year under water. 

The date was Aug. 23, 2018, and there was some question whether the dam would hold against the swollen Lake Mendota. Dozens of people had gathered to watch the cataracts of water pouring over the spillway. The live audience only made my humiliation complete.

It had been a year since I got my FAA certificate as a remote pilot and began flying for the paper. I was, and am, a careful, conscientious pilot. But that day I felt like a rank beginner.

Well, I moved on. I ended up getting a better drone, convincing myself in the process that the accident had been a blessing in disguise. But the crash nagged at me, and I tried to interest DJI, the manufacturer, in looking into what caused the malfunction, to no avail.

Drone recovery

Jacob Orth

Earlier this month, Jacob Orth, a Dane County sheriff’s deputy and member of the sheriff’s dive team, was conducting a “high current” training dive just downstream from the lock, where the churning water from the spillway enters the Yahara River.

Due to the constant current, the river bed at that point is usually smooth-swept sand. But a small patch of weeds caught Orth’s eye, an indication that something had lodged in the river bottom and was snagging passing vegetation.

Bracing himself against the powerful current, Orth reached into the weeds and felt something unnatural. After clearing away the vegetation, he found he was gripping the landing gear of a drone, upside down and half buried in the sand. He loosened the object and carried it a mile downstream.

After the team left the water, he and a partner noticed the FAA registration number printed on the underside of the aircraft and quickly located the chagrined owner: me.

Drone recovery

Dane County sheriff's diver Jacob Orth, left, with Wisconsin State Journal city editor Phil Brinkman and the prodigal drone.

As divers who have explored Madison’s lakes know, the water around here holds a lot of secrets: old cars, ice shanties, boats, wagons.

But finding those treasures is a matter of pure luck. Most days, the water in the silt-laden lakes is pea-soup thick.

“There's times when the visibility is really bad and you're feeling around if you're looking for something,” said Orth, who has been a recreational diver for 20 years and has been diving for the sheriff’s office for the last three. “And you're hoping you don't hit a snapping turtle or something.”

In his years as a diver, Orth's underwater finds have included bicycles, traffic signs, CDs, cassettes, a drip coffee machine, a blade from a meat slicer, golf balls, a dog feeding bowl and old cell phones.

But what Orth finds most of the time, he said, is trash.

“That's just people, when they're done with their bottle of booze or their bag of chips, they'll throw it in the river or in the lake,” he said. “We have pockets on our dry suits. So I try to stuff it as full as I can.”

The moment it hit the water, my drone -- with its camera and delicate electronics -- became just another piece of underwater trash (although, remarkably, the memory card in the camera still worked, and I was able to download the drone’s final photos and videos; sadly, I did not have the camera running when it crashed). I feel better, at least, knowing my litter is no longer down there.

I’ve also had plenty of time to get over the loss, which makes this reunion especially sweet.

It’s not a working aircraft anymore, to be sure. But this mud-caked conversation piece has become my own sunken treasure, one that had been lost and has now been found.

