UPI's report, as presented in the Wisconsin State Journal, of Queen Elizabeth's sail-by of Milwaukee on July 7, 1959. The royal yacht passed within a half mile of the breakwater, but that was as close as fans got to seeing the queen during a visit to Chicago and Canada that year.
From the archives: The time Queen Elizabeth sailed by Milwaukee
