 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

From the archives: The time Queen Elizabeth sailed by Milwaukee

  • 0

UPI's report, as presented in the Wisconsin State Journal, of Queen Elizabeth's sail-by of Milwaukee on July 7, 1959. The royal yacht passed within a half mile of the breakwater, but that was as close as fans got to seeing the queen during a visit to Chicago and Canada that year. 

Queen Elizabeth sails by Milwaukee
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

White House reacts to news of Queen Elizabeth's death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics