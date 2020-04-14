From the air: See bird's-eye views of Madison from 1907 to today

The city of Madison has grown dramatically over the years. Here's a selection of aerial photography that shows how the city has changed.
Looking west, 1907
Looking southeast, 1907
Central business district, 1908
UW-Madison, 1908
Camp Randall, 1908
Looking toward Capitol, 1919
Capitol Square, 1919
Colorized view, 1919
View from King Street, 1919
Vilas Park, 1924
Picnic Point, 1924
UW-Madison campus, 1926
Aerial view of isthmus toward Lake Monona, 1928
Looking west, 1930
Aerial view of city, 1930
View of city in 1930
View includes lakes Mendota, Monona in 1930
Camp Randall, 1934
Aerial view of Governor's Island, 1935
Including UW campus, 1937
UW Arboretum, 1937
Aerial view of UW-Madison, 1946
Camp Randall, 1948
Aerial view in 1949
Aerial view of isthmus, 1950
Aerial view, 1950
Aerial view of isthmus, 1950
Westgate Mall site, 1950s
Isthmus, 1952
South Park, 1956
Hill Farms, 1958
St. Raphael's, 1962
Near West Side, 1963
Highway 12-18 construction, 1962
UW aerial, 1960s
Capitol Square, 1960s
Downtown view, 1960s
View of Capitol Square, 1960s
Hilldale Shopping Center, 1966
UW-Madison campus, 1966
Monona Causeway construction, 1967
Capitol aerial, 1971
East Towne Mall construction, 1971
East Wash, 1975
State Street mall, 1977
Shopko aerial, 1980
East Towne Mall aerial, 1985
Capitol and beyond, 1996
Overture, Metropolitan Place, 2002
View of isthmus, 2004
View of isthmus, 2006
View of campus, 2015
Aerial view of Capitol, 2017
AERIALS-10-08192017125801 (copy)
Downtown, 2017
Aerial of Madison, 2018
Looking northwest, 2018
View of four lakes, 2018
Madison's isthmus, 2018
Edgewater aerial, 2018
Capitol Square, 2018
