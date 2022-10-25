From NBC's 'Today' show to The Hill, pizza aisle at Woodman's goes viral

The frozen pizza aisle at a Woodman's grocery store went viral this month after Michael Bradley -- @MikeBradleyMKE on Twitter -- posted a video clip showing the store's seemingly endless selection.

The minute-long video has been viewed more 6 million times, and has been featured everywhere from NBC's "Today" show to The Hill, the Washington D.C.-based political news site focusing on politics, policy, business and international relations.

"No one loves frozen pizza more than Wisconsinites do, apparently," the "Today" show's headline read.

The video shows a cart traversing the familiar bumpy, tiled floor, as Bradley does a lap of the frozen pizza section.

The "Today" show story said that Wisconsinites consume the most frozen pizza per capita in the country. It said, starting around 1950, the move that pizza made from the brick oven into the grocery store freezer happened gradually in several states, including in New York, Massachusetts, and in the Midwest.

"Still, there’s no denying now that Wisconsin is the undisputed champion of frozen pizza — just look at the material," the story said. "Wisconsin — while mainly hailed for its cheese culture — is also home to several frozen pizza brands like DiGiorono, Palermo, Roma, Tombstone and many more."

One Twitter user commented: "That isn’t a typical grocery store in WI. That is Woodman’s — which is the absolute heaven on Earth of grocery stores.”

Another Twitter user said, "Double the size and selection of any normal store. The awesome pizza selection is an incidental by-product of that."

Clint Woodman, president of the Janesville-based supermarket chain, told NBC for its Oct. 17 story that the stores carry more than 100,000 items. "Price and variety is our niche."

Woodman told the network that he was unaware the store's pizza section had gone viral. "People in Wisconsin love frozen pizzas, I guess,” he said. "We’re known for our huge variety of items and frozen pizza is one of the sections where there’s just so many different suppliers and we offer everything that anyone would want.”

He said each store stocks 650 separate pizza facings, or the rows of items in a grocery aisle, and 50 brands, taking up 600 square feet.

Woodman's website says the company has 19 stores from Northern Wisconsin to the Chicago area. The stores average 230,000 square feet, almost 400 times the size of the original store.