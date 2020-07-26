From nails, shards of glass and bone, a picture of the past emerges in Portage

“Everything is sort of mixed together,” Wackman said of the historical record in the dirt. “You don’t have a lot of separation. It’s pretty crunched together. Most of the stuff we find is domestic material.”

In the case of the blacksmith shop, Arzigian, who is also a senior lecturer in archaeology and anthropology, said it’s unlikely there was a foundation, but perhaps there could be stone supports at each corner of the long-lost building.

“This is important because the minutia of everyday life is often left out of historical records,” Arzigian said. “This helps us better understand what was happening during this period.”

The Indian Agency House was built along the portage route between the Fox and Wisconsin rivers in 1832 to house agent John H. Kinzie and his wife, Juliette. The agency was established to fulfill an 1829 treaty between the U.S. government and the indigenous Ho-Chunk, known then as the Winnebago. The push came from the lead mining boom that caused an influx of settlers on Ho-Chunk lands, so the government chose to purchase the area from the tribe in an effort to avoid conflict. Instead of building the house at nearby Fort Winnebago, it was constructed away from the fort as a way to provide a more neutral site during negotiations.