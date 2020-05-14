From baseball diamond to Hollywood hits: Duck Pond to become drive-in

"I think it's fair to look at it as a placeholder until we're able to play baseball," Stenman said. "We've always been about entertainment. It's a cool way for the community to come together. It's very consistent with what we've done."

For $40, the number of guests per car is limited to the number of seat belts in the car. Around 100 cars will fit on the field. Tickets will only be sold electronically, through the Mallards website, mallardsbaseball.com. No ticket-sellers will be at the park entrance, and no cash ticket sales will be available.

"The intent is that everything is pre-sale," Stenman said.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 4 p.m.

Because the intent is to offer entertainment during a pandemic, there are a number of rules: Social distancing is to be practiced at all times, face coverings are to be worn when outside vehicles, and those attending must sit inside their vehicles and can only get out to use the restroom or visit the concession stand. Carry-ins are not allowed.