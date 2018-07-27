Freewheel, a Madison nonprofit that strives to make bicycles accessible for people in need, was in the spotlight at a Las Vegas conference this week hosted by eBay, the online auctioning and retailing company.
eBay nominated Freewheel and its president, Elijah McCloskey, for a SHINE Award, an honor it bestows to small businesses and nonprofits that sell goods on its platform. McCloskey attended the eBay Open, its annual conference for eBay sellers, for the awards ceremony — and while Freewheel didn’t win, McCloskey said that snagging the nomination in the “everyday hero” category was still valuable.
The organization received a cash award of $665, and McCloskey had a chance to meet and talk with eBay CEO Devin Wenig and other company executives. He even played a round of golf with company leaders for FedEx.
These were good connections to make, he said, especially given that such tech companies seem to jive with Freewheel’s values.
“There’s a trend in other Silicon Valley companies with altruism,” he said. “The world needs to change — what’s a cost-effective way of doing it?"
Freewheel, which operates in a humble workshop off of Park Street, strives to effect social change in a way that’s as efficient as possible, said McCloskey. Providing bikes to people who need them is a cheap way of solving transportation issues, said McCloskey.
McCloskey knows this from personla experience. In 2004, he was a homeless 16-year-old struggling to hold down a job, and Freewheel, then an unofficial network of impassioned bikers, gave him a bike.
“I kept on missing work because I couldn’t get to it on time,” said McCloskey. “Getting access to transportation meant that I knew I could get to work in 30 minutes. It mean I was able to hold down a job. And from there….I was able to get housing eventually.”
McCloskey said that the organization has given away 10,000 bikes over the past 15 years. About half of those have been local donations. The other half it sends to African nations through nonprofit partnerships.
Besides bike donations, Freewheel hosts free classes on bike repair, including a “build-a-bike” workshop, and organizes community bike rides. It also works with offenders in the criminal justice system who need to fulfill community work requirements as part of their probation.
“These are people who really just need to be on good behavior. They don’t need to be separated to society. They just need ... to give back,” said McCloskey.
In addition, Freewheel has been picked by the city to operate the $1 million Bicycle Resource Center that’s planned as part of the massive Judge Doyle Square development project.
Freewheel sells about $100,000 worth of vintage refurbished bikes and bike parts on eBay annually, said McCloskey, as a way of funding the nonprofit’s work.
“Less than $100,000 a year in sales converged into a lot of social good,” said McCloskey.
McCloskey added that attending workshops and classes at the eBay Open on effective online practices has been another upside of the SHINE Award nomination.
UpaknShip, an Ontario-based company that sells custom-designed decorative packaging materials to raise money for addiction recovery programs, ultimately won the grand prize.