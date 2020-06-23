Freedom Inc. protest calls for immediate end to police in Madison schools

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Community members on Tuesday demanded the Madison School Board take immediate action to terminate the school district’s contract with the Madison Police Department.

Members of Freedom Inc. Freedom Youth Squad organized a rally Tuesday in a parking lot at 1702 S. Park St. Afterward they held a slow car procession down Park Street.

“This week, we are gonna make Gloria put this on the agenda,” said M. Adams, co-executive director of Freedom Inc., referring to Madison School Board president Gloria Reyes. “We are gonna get this contract ended. This is not just in solidarity, this is for all of us.”

They made similar demands of the School Board in an open letter to Reyes on June 8.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Over the past several years, Freedom Inc., which works to challenge the root causes of violence, poverty, racism and discrimination in the community, has spoken out at dozens of MMSD board meetings calling for the removal of officers from the schools.

The Madison School District will establish a subcommittee to work toward removing police officers from schools, according to a June 9 statement from Reyes, a former police officer herself.