A local nonprofit on Wednesday will hand out air purifiers and N-95 masks to those who need them in the event of another respiratory illness outbreak such as COVID-19 or more air quality alerts similar to those last week caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires.

Freedom, Inc., will give away 400 air purifiers and more than 1,200 masks from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Freedom, Inc. office, 2110 Luann Lane. The cost of the project is close to $50,000, said Zon Moua, queer justice director for Freedom, Inc.

“We are also asking our elected officials to fund” this type of service for the community, said Moua. Wednesday’s event is part of a “call to action” from Freedom, Inc, demanding that city, county and state officials provide more information and assistance to citizens during future public health and safety crises, Moua said.

According to its mission statement, Freedom, Inc. engages low- to no-income communities of color in Dane County with a focus on achieving social justice through direct services, leadership development and community organization.

The group also will provide information and instructions to community members on how to stay safe during future air quality alerts, Moua said.

“When we did wellness checks (last week), the majority of people we contacted didn’t know what was going on,” Moua said. “We know it’s just the beginning of the wildfire season, and COVID is still here.”