Freedom, Inc.co-leader M Adams concludes tenure at organization

One of the leaders of the Madison organization that drove the Madison School Board to pull school resource officers out of public schools and has been at the forefront of several local social justice protests initiatives is stepping down.

M Adams, co-executive director of Freedom, Inc., said her last day with the organization will be Friday.

Adams has worked with Freedom Inc. for 14 years, beginning as a queer youth apprentice. The organization shaped her, she said.

"FI has been my political home, an incubator to my radical visioning, and my vehicle of practice in struggling toward the North Star," she said in a farewell note to the organization. "I cannot say enough about the impact that the organization, its leadership, its members and its political projects have had on me."

Adams' co-director, Kabzuag Vaj, will continue serving as executive director of Freedom, Inc. Vaj founded the organization in 2000. A refugee from Laos, she started her advocacy work at the age of 16, assisting and housing at-risk teens.

Vaj was recognized as a Champion of Change at the White House during Domestic Violence Awareness month in 2011.

