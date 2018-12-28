The Tavern League of Wisconsin is teaming up with Metro Transit in Madison to offer free bus rides on New Year's Eve, so those celebrating can get home safely.
The free rides will start at 7 p.m. Monday and continue until about 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, New Year's Day.
The program is part of the SafeRide service offered at many taverns that are members of the Tavern League.
Last year, SafeRide cost about $1 million, paid for in part by a surcharge on drunken driving convictions, the rest by Tavern League members.
Buses will run on the regular weekday schedule on Monday, but routes 80 and 84 will not be operating.
On New Year's Day, buses will run on the holiday schedule.
A complete list of routes and timetables can be found on the Metro Transit website, http://www.cityofmadison.com/metro/freerides/newyearseve.pdf
Transit riders can also plan their trips and track buses by using apps on the Metro website at http://www.cityofmadison.com/metro/freerides/