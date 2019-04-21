The Easter bunny hopscotched from table to table, offering treats, as nearly 300 people dug into a festive holiday meal Sunday at First United Methodist Church.
Plates were laden with baked ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetable egg casserole and a mixed greens salad, while homemade carrot cake and a wide array of pastries donated by Clasen's European Bakery topped off the feast.
The free Easter meal, following morning worship services, draws those who are homeless and those who are not to the Downtown church at 203 Wisconsin Ave.
"It brings joy to people that are homeless and less fortunate for the holiday," said Cassandra Clark, who is staying at the Salvation Army shelter with her son, Isaiah Wesley, 6. Clark said she was evicted from her apartment last year when she was released from the hospital after suffering a stroke.
Marilyn Washington and her husband, Jehovah God, also are homeless. Washington has a bed at the Salvation Army shelter, while her husband said he has run out of allowable shelter time and now sleeps on the streets.
Jehovah God asked to speak to the crowd and say a prayer. "Black and white -- we are all brothers and sisters," he said. "We came from one parent."
The church's Easter dinner was the best meal they've had in a long time, Washington said.
Volunteers sliced up 150 pounds of ham and 150 pounds of russet potatoes to prepare the meal, and Michelle Ogilvie, the church's food pantry leader, baked 14 carrot cakes.
Ogilvie and Pam Talmadge, who recently moved to Madison from Milwaukee, orchestrated the Easter feast. Talmadge said she saw a news story about the church opening an emergency shelter when the polar vortex sent temperatures plummeting in January. "And the next thing I knew, I was in the kitchen baking chocolate chip cookies," said Talmadge, a graduate of Ecole de Cuisine cooking school.
More than 40 people helped prepare, serve and clean up from the holiday meal, said Karen Andro, the church's director of programs for homeless people.
First United Methodist Church members Carolyn Anderson and Janet Canty had served as volunteers for the event for years, but this time, they came as diners. Patty Hoppe, school psychologist at Hawthorne Elementary, joined them.
The food was "very delicious," said Hoppe, who made a donation to the program.
Hoppe said she felt a special attachment to the church because it has adopted Hawthorne school as a partner. Members already have donated food for Hawthorne's homeless families, and school officials feel grateful, she said.
This is the 37th year the Downtown church has offered free Easter dinners, and 285 people dined at Sunday's event.