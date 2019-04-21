Try 3 months for $3
Easter at First United Methodist Church

The Easter Bunny -- a costumed Dennis Anderson, building supervisor at First United Methodist Church -- draws smiles from community volunteer Kathrene Carter, also known as Mama Kat, who shares a table with Mary Savannah and her 1-year-old-son, Stiles. Anderson passed out plastic eggs filled with chocolates and other candies.

 JUDY NEWMAN, STATE JOURNAL

The Easter bunny hopscotched from table to table, offering treats, as nearly 300 people dug into a festive holiday meal Sunday at First United Methodist Church.

Plates were laden with baked ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetable egg casserole and a mixed greens salad, while homemade carrot cake and a wide array of pastries donated by Clasen's European Bakery topped off the feast.

Easter at First United Methodist Church

Isaiah Wesley, 6, gets a hug from the Easter bunny at First United Methodist Church's free Easter meal on Sunday.

The free Easter meal, following morning worship services, draws those who are homeless and those who are not to the Downtown church at 203 Wisconsin Ave.

"It brings joy to people that are homeless and less fortunate for the holiday," said Cassandra Clark, who is staying at the Salvation Army shelter with her son, Isaiah Wesley, 6. Clark said she was evicted from her apartment last year when she was released from the hospital after suffering a stroke.

easter bunny 6

A homeless Madison couple, Jehovah God, left, and Marilyn Washington, say the free ham dinner they ate at First United Methodist Church on Sunday was the best food they've had in a while.

Marilyn Washington and her husband, Jehovah God, also are homeless. Washington has a bed at the Salvation Army shelter, while her husband said he has run out of allowable shelter time and now sleeps on the streets. 

Jehovah God asked to speak to the crowd and say a prayer. "Black and white -- we are all brothers and sisters," he said. "We came from one parent."

Easter at First United Methodist Church

Ham, scalloped potatoes and salad overflowed plates at the free Easter meal Sunday at First United Methodist Church.

The church's Easter dinner was the best meal they've had in a long time, Washington said.

Volunteers sliced up 150 pounds of ham and 150 pounds of russet potatoes to prepare the meal, and Michelle Ogilvie, the church's food pantry leader, baked 14 carrot cakes.

Easter at First United Methodist Church

Kitchen volunteers Earl Madden, left, Richard Sneider and Sarah Flanagan load sliced ham, veggie egg casserole, scalloped potatoes and mixed greens salad on plates for 285 diners at First United Methodist Church's free Easter meal on Sunday. 

Ogilvie and Pam Talmadge, who recently moved to Madison from Milwaukee, orchestrated the Easter feast. Talmadge said she saw a news story about the church opening an emergency shelter when the polar vortex sent temperatures plummeting in January. "And the next thing I knew, I was in the kitchen baking chocolate chip cookies," said Talmadge, a graduate of Ecole de Cuisine cooking school.

More than 40 people helped prepare, serve and clean up from the holiday meal, said Karen Andro, the church's director of programs for homeless people. 

First United Methodist Church members Carolyn Anderson and Janet Canty had served as volunteers for the event for years, but this time, they came as diners. Patty Hoppe, school psychologist at Hawthorne Elementary, joined them. 

easter bunny5

First United Methodist Church member Carolyn Anderson usually helps serve the Downtown church's annual Easter meal but this year, she dined instead, and chatted with Madison school psychologist Patty Hoppe.

The food was "very delicious," said Hoppe, who made a donation to the program.

Hoppe said she felt a special attachment to the church because it has adopted Hawthorne school as a partner. Members already have donated food for Hawthorne's homeless families, and school officials feel grateful, she said.

This is the 37th year the Downtown church has offered free Easter dinners, and 285 people dined at Sunday's event.

