Free COVID-19 testing at Alliant Energy Center extended through March

Madison-area residents can count on being able to get a no-cost COVID-19 test for at least the next three months.
Public Health Madison and Dane County announced the testing site at the Alliant Energy Center is being extended through at least March 31. The drive-thru style site — a joint county and state venture — started offering no-cost testing in May.
"Robust testing remains one of the best means of early identification of COVID-10 and helps limit its spread," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement Wednesday. "With vaccine production increasing there are reasons for hope as the New Year dawns, but we know there's still plenty of work in front of us to help keep one another healthy and safe."
The testing site is generally open from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The tests are free for those 5 and older. Anyone seeking a test can arrive on foot, by bike or in a car, and no appointment is necessary.
The Alliant site will be closed on Friday for Christmas and next week on New Year's Day.
Throughout the past year, other options for free testing have emerged in the Madison area, such as a location in a South Park Street shopping center, UW-Madison offering tests to community members and recently announced at-home testing kits state residents can order.
But since the Alliant Energy Center site opened, more than 330,000 tests have been administered there, making it "an important component of our ongoing efforts to reduce the impacts of COVID-19," Parisi said.
The Alliant Energy Center is one of 74 community testing sites operating through Wisconsin.
Also Wednesday, the state Department of Health Services said it would expand testing for the state's assisted living facilities. The new program will let community-based residential facilities and adult family homes opt in for routine testing of staff and residents.
"The health and safety of the folks living in our assisted living facilities is of utmost concern, and our existing partnerships allow us to offer more routine testing," Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement.