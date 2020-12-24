Free COVID-19 testing at Alliant Energy Center extended through March

Madison-area residents can count on being able to get a no-cost COVID-19 test for at least the next three months.

Public Health Madison and Dane County announced the testing site at the Alliant Energy Center is being extended through at least March 31. The drive-thru style site — a joint county and state venture — started offering no-cost testing in May.

"Robust testing remains one of the best means of early identification of COVID-10 and helps limit its spread," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement Wednesday. "With vaccine production increasing there are reasons for hope as the New Year dawns, but we know there's still plenty of work in front of us to help keep one another healthy and safe."

The testing site is generally open from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The tests are free for those 5 and older. Anyone seeking a test can arrive on foot, by bike or in a car, and no appointment is necessary.

The Alliant site will be closed on Friday for Christmas and next week on New Year's Day.