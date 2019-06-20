Boaters in Dane County have good news coming from two fronts, with boat launches free to use on Saturday and Tenney Lock extending hours leading into the Fourth of July.
Dane County Parks and the cities of Madison and Monona will allow free access to 15 public boat launches on Saturday, and the lock will also be free to use on Saturday.
A lake access permit costs $8 daily and a lock passage permit costs $10 daily.
The public boat launches are on six bodies of water in Dane County. They include:
- Lake Mendota at Marshall, Spring Harbor, Warner and Tenney Parks.
- Lake Monona at Law, Olin, Winnequah Trail, Tonyawatha and Olbrich Parks.
- Lake Waubesa at Babcock, Goodland and Lake Farm Parks.
- Fish Lake at Lussier Park.
- Lake Kegonsa at Fish Camp Park.
- Yahara River at Lottes Park.
With the Fourth of July coming up in two weeks, the Tenney Lock will have longer hours of operation from Saturday, June 29, to Thursday, July 4.
The lock, at the southeast shore of Lake Mendota at the Yahara River, allows passage of boats between Lakes Mendota and Monona.
On Saturday, June 29, and the Thursday Fourth of July, the lock will be in operation from 9 a.m. to midnight.
On Sunday, June 30, the lock will be in operation from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, July 1 to 3, the lock will be operating from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The lock could be especially busy on June 29, because that's when the Shake the Lake fireworks and festival will be staged on Lake Monona. The lake will also have a slow, no-wake rule in effect that day.