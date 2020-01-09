Free Bikes 4 Kidz hopes to give 2,000 refurbished bicycles to area youths

The Madison branch of the nonprofit Free Bikes 4 Kidz is hoping to collect about 2,000 bicycles from area residents to be refurbished and donated to local youths in March.
The group will collect the bikes at the following UnityPoint Health-Meriter locations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday:
- Stoughton: 100 Silverado Drive
- Monona: 6408 Copps Ave.
- DeForest: 4200 Savannah Drive
- Middleton: 2275 Deming Way
- Madison: McKee Clinic, 3102 Meriter Way
- Fitchburg: 2690 Research Park Drive
This will be Free Bikes 4 Kidz’s fourth annual collection day. Bikes of any size can be donated.
Bicycles also can be dropped off at the temporary Free Bikes Workshop at East Towne Plaza, 2031 Zeier Road, until March.
Volunteers will work on the bikes and make sure they are safe and ready to use, said Andy Quandt, executive director of Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison. The bikes will be given away through a number of community organizations on March 28 and 29.
The main goal every year, Quandt said, is to provide youths in the area with a decent bicycle because it is something “any child should have.”
“For so many of us, a bike was a very important part of our lives,” Quandt said. “The whole world opens up when you can get anywhere you want.”
Quandt said the local initiative is an “orchestrated effort” with hundreds of volunteers and about 65 community partners. Last year, 500 volunteers helped with the collection, repair and distribution of bikes. There were 1,400 bikes donated last year and 1,100 in 2018.
You can follow the status of bike collection at facebook.com/freebikesmadison and sign up to volunteer at fb4kmadison.org.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz was founded in Minneapolis, and Madison is its fourth location.