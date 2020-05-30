Free Bikes for Kids shifts gears to help frontline workers

“Not only are we putting these bikes to good use, we’re keeping them out of the landfill,” said Goforth Schilling, the former director of the Monona East Side Business Alliance who was recently elected to the Monona City Council.

The bike giveaway for frontline workers comes as FB4K is going through some changes of its own. Goforth Schilling was named executive director in late April, replacing founding director, Andy Quandt who is now devoting all his energy to running his The Bike Mobile repair business.

“We’re grateful to Andy for four years of energetic leadership that grew Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison from an idea into the solid, proven program it is now,” said board chair Peter Gray. “And we’re pretty excited about Kristie’s hire. She’s got that the passion and talent to carry forward our vision that every kid deserves a bike.”

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison was launched in 2016 as an affiliate of the national organization started in a Minnesota garage in 2008 by Terry Esau.

"Madison is now one of our 12 Free Bikes 4 Kidz cities and is doing a fantastic job,” Esau said. “We’re happy that bikes are going to essential workers at this time but we also think every child is ‘essential’ and deserves a bike.”