Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison hopes to collect at least 500 bicycles on upcoming donation day

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison is looking to collect at least 500 bicycles on its upcoming donation day, Nov. 7, to distribute to local youth.

The nonprofit already collected 500 bicycles in September during Madison Bike Week, Executive Director Kristie Goforth said, and she hopes to add more bicycles to the mix to then be refurbished with the help of paid mechanics and volunteers.

"Our goal right now is to collect as many unused bikes in the area so we can refurbish them over the winter months and distribute them to nonprofits and schools next spring," Goforth said.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz accepts gently used bicycles of all shapes and sizes. The bicycles can be dropped off between noon and 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at any of the following donation stations:

Forward Madison FC at Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison.

JLA Architects, 800 W. Broadway, Monona.

Delta Beer Lab, 167 E. Badger Road, Madison.

The Thirsty Goat, 3040 Cahill Main, Fitchburg.

First Weber Realtors - West Towne, 429 Gammon Place, Madison.

Country Financial, 1777 W. Main St., Sun Prairie.

Monona Fire Department, 1011 Nichols Road, Monona.

Oregon Police Department, 383 Park St., Oregon.

Verona Fire Department, 101 Lincoln St., Verona.