Free Bikes 4 Kidz, a local Madison-area nonprofit that fixes up and donates bikes, is sorely short on donations.

After a collection drive last fall, Free Bikes 4 Kidz is now refurbishing the used bikes it has received. But while the organization has 2,500 bicycle requests to fill come May, only about 1,400 bikes had been donated as of Wednesday.

Volunteers and staff clean, assess, fix and put each bike back together, then Free Bikes 4 Kidz acts as a used-bike depot for area organizations that work to provide low-income and marginalized communities with bikes.

Executive director Kristie Goforth said typically the nonprofit would have received about 2,000 bikes by this point in the year.

“Normally if we’re giving about 2,000 (in May) we usually have about 2,100 on hand, so it was a little lower this year,” she said.

Goforth suspects families are preferring to sell, rather than donate, their old bikes because of inflation.

“A lot of our donations come from when people just put their children’s bikes out on the curb and they have a free sign,” Goforth said. “There’s people who go and take those, then they try to sell them, when normally it’d be a volunteer or someone who knows about us, who’d grab them and bring them to us.”

Free Bikes 4 Kidz actually donates to more than just children and teenagers.

Still wanting to primarily work with low-income and marginalized communities, Free Bikes also partners with organizations catering to seniors and schools that have bike safety chapters in their gym curriculum.

“What used to happen was when kids didn’t have bikes they’d have to line up on the curb and sit and watch, or they had to go to the library,” Goforth said. “So, we provide the school with the free bicycles.”

Since 2017, the group has donated about 8,300 bikes. Free Bikes’ team can fix one bike about every 45 minutes and even personalize a bicycle to a person’s disability needs.

“We have a lot of kids on the spectrum who have parents that want them to have bicycles, but they might not have the balance,” Goforth said.

Free Bikes can easily remove the pedals and convert the model into a push-bike. The nonprofit also takes on more complicated remodels.

“We had a family come out, it was a dad and his two sons, but he was a left-arm amputee,” Goforth said. After teaching the children how to ride bikes in the parking lot, the Free Bikes team was also to modify a bike for their father.

“They were getting everything suited up for him and adapting that bicycle so he could be out riding, and like a month later someone on the West Side said, ‘You know there is a man and his two sons, who is out riding (with a Free Bikes sticker) ... and he was a left-arm amputee.’ Awesome.”

Dips in donations wouldn’t be so bad if it weren’t also for bike-part shortages.

“Typically, about 10% of the bikes donated cannot be repaired, and you might not know looking at it until we can get it on the work stand,” Goforth said.

While the bikes that can’t be saved are scrapped, those that need the repairs get worked on by volunteers like Brent Lillesand, 62.

“Normally, I get (through) about a bike an hour, I’m not as fast as these guys,” Lillesand said while working on a mountain bike’s brakes Wednesday afternoon.

Lillesand has been volunteering at Free Bikes 4 Kidz for only about two weeks and, like a majority of volunteers, only had the bike knowledge that comes with owning his own as a kid.

Many volunteers also have trailers they use to pick up donations from current owners who can’t drop them off.

“Wheel and Sprocket in Fitchburg (picks up) bicycles for us. So we have a volunteer, she’s got a truck and trailer and she goes out every month and brings a load in,” Goforth said.

No bike knowledge is needed to volunteer, though, since bike cleaning is a big step in the refurbishing process, Harvey said.

How to help Bike donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Monday through Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m., at 354 Coyier Lane.

