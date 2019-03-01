A fire that heavily damaged a South Side home and forced the family inside to climb out a window to safety has been ruled accidental.
The fire happened early Wednesday morning in the 2600 block of Frazier Avenue, the Madison Fire Department said.
"This fire has been ruled accidental and was the result of an unknown electrical fault in the basement," said MFD spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
Damages were estimated at $73,000. Nobody was injured.
"Working smoke alarms and an evacuation plan discussed ahead of time were instrumental in saving this family from the fire," Schuster said.
The family of five escaped through a second-story window onto the roof of their garage, then down to collection bins below and onto the driveway.