Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture school might stay open

After a “gut-wrenching decision” in January to close, the architecture school that Frank Lloyd Wright started 88 years ago might be able to stay open after all, but details of the school's financial situation remain unclear.

The School of Architecture at Taliesin — which has campuses at two Wright properties, one in Spring Green, Wisconsin and the other in Arizona — had announced Jan. 28 that it planned to close in June. But the school’s board of directors voted Thursday to reverse that course and keep the school open in light of new funding, according to a Thursday statement from Kirkland & Ellis LLP, a law firm representing the school pro bono.

The decision to remain open still needs approval from the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, a separate entity that said it is skeptical of the school’s new funding and whether it will be sustainable into the future. The foundation has said it is the largest financial supporter of the school.