Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture school might stay open

After a “gut-wrenching decision” in January to close, the architecture school that Frank Lloyd Wright started 88 years ago might be able to stay open after all, but details of the school's financial situation remain unclear.
The School of Architecture at Taliesin — which has campuses at two Wright properties, one in Spring Green, Wisconsin and the other in Arizona — had announced Jan. 28 that it planned to close in June. But the school’s board of directors voted Thursday to reverse that course and keep the school open in light of new funding, according to a Thursday statement from Kirkland & Ellis LLP, a law firm representing the school pro bono.
The decision to remain open still needs approval from the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, a separate entity that said it is skeptical of the school’s new funding and whether it will be sustainable into the future. The foundation has said it is the largest financial supporter of the school.
In a Friday statement, the foundation said it “has little information about these new income sources and programs,” and the new funding needs to be vetted by the school’s accreditors, lawyers and its financial committee. Until that vetting is done, the foundation said it won’t be making any decisions.
Kirkland & Ellis said new supporters came forward after the school announced its closure in January, and the board has “confirmed that its financial situation is such that it has long-term viability.” The name of the funders and how much money they committed was not disclosed.
"The legacy of Frank Lloyd Wright embodied by the school is, as the outpouring of support has shown, one of international importance,” board chair Dan Schweiker said in a statement.
The blame game
The decision to close came after the school and foundation couldn’t come to an agreement on how to stay operational. The two entities disagree over which is to blame for the January closure decision.
Kirkland & Ellis said the board was forced to close the school because the foundation, which owns the properties where the school's campuses are located, decided it would terminate the schools lease on July 31.
But Stuart Graff, president and CEO of the foundation, wrote in Jan. 31 blog post that the foundation wanted to keep the school open, but the school lacked a sustainable business model.
“From the moment it became independent, (the School of Architecture at Taliesin) built its budgets on aspirational but unrealistic projections for enrollment and fundraising that consistently weren’t met, leaving the School scrambling for operating and investment funds,” Graff wrote.
The boards of both the school and foundation had come up with a plan to keep the school going through the end of July 2021 to allow current students to finish their degrees. The foundation would have donated the use of the two Wright properties during that time. But the school’s board didn’t unanimously approve the plan.
Aron Meudt-Thering, spokeswoman for the Taliesin Preservation, the nonprofit in charge preserving the Wisconsin Wright property and hosting public education programming at the site, said her organization supports both the school and the foundation.
“We are supportive of both organizations because we’re partners with both entities,” Meudt-Thering said. “We hope that they work out their differences.”
Legacy will continue
The school is now asking the board to extend its existing lease agreement so it can remain open, Kirkland & Ellis said.
“The foundation is being resistant and still retains the power to force the school to close unless a deal is reached,” the firm said.
The foundation was critical of the ask Friday, stating that the school’s “lack of planning” has “adversely affected the lives of its employees who were terminated, generated distraction for its students from their studies and future planning, upset its alumni community, and disrupted the Foundation’s own important work.”
Regardless of whether the school stays open, the foundation said it will continue to provide training for architects and design professionals at the two Taliesin properties. It said it’s looking at creating new accredited teaching programs at the sites.
“Frank Lloyd Wright’s 88-year-legacy of architect training will continue at his two homes,” the foundation said.