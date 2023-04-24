Golf courses are pretty accustomed to dealing with wildlife.

There are droppings from geese, deer that feast on flowers and sandhill cranes than can damage the grounds in search of seeds and bugs.

But a rambunctious skulk of four red foxes found a new way to torment greenskeepers by digging holes in putting greens at The Glen Golf Park on Madison's Near West Side. And now the foxes have found themselves in a six-month research effort by the UW Urban Canid Project that has been studying foxes and coyotes in Madison for nearly 10 years.

The most recent study, which included relocating three of the four foxes and equipping all of them with GPS collars to track their movements, has reduced but not eliminated damage at the nine-hole golf course at the corner of Glenway Street and Speedway Road, and has given researchers an insight on the wandering and sometimes deadly travel habits of urban foxes, whose top predator is motor vehicle traffic.

"We just don't know a whole lot about urban red fox in North America, so all of this was new, and it was worth doing for the sake of learning new information," said David Drake, a professor and wildlife specialist at UW-Madison and director of the Canid Project. "I think if you're going to translocate fox you should probably think twice about it or be really careful about how you translocate them because the mortality can be high. We probably won't translocate animals again, unless something drastic happens."

Foxes and coyotes can be found throughout the city, thanks to abundant prey such as rabbits, squirrels, chipmunks, mice and other small animals. The research by the Canid Project since 2014 has tracked and humanely trapped foxes and coyotes using cable restraint traps made of thick wire that hangs low above the ground and blends into the surrounding environment. When animals pass through, the cable is designed to close around the neck and hold the animals in place but not injure them. The animals are then equipped with GPS collars that are powered on each night and report location data.

In 2018, the Canid Project's research showed that coyotes and foxes, which typically don't get along in rural areas, were able to co-exist in urban environments, likely due to the abundance of food.

Hundreds of sightings

It's unclear how many foxes and coyotes live in the city of Madison, but according to iNaturalist, a website created in 2015 that allows residents to report sightings of the animals, 1,400 unique users have reported more than 1,200 fox and 900 coyote sightings. The website, which includes a map, allows users to upload photos and answer questions about each sighting. Drake's team of researchers has been paying particular attention to the answers that rate the animals' aggressiveness on a scale of one to five, with five being the most aggressive. In a 2021 study of the reports, 97% of the animals didn't exhibit threatening behavior, while 3% of the answers rated the animals a two.

"We watch these aggression scales especially to see if people are reporting aggressive coyotes in the city so we can get ahead of it and put it out on our Facebook page," Drake said. "To my knowledge we have not had reports of pet attacks by coyotes on domestic pets for quite some time in Madison. There’s not a need for overconcern."

The study

The study on relocating fox wasn't something that was planned but presented itself after the groundskeepers for the city-owned course contacted Drake looking for ways to mitigate the damage at the course, which had just undergone a multi-month $750,000 renovation. The study grew to eight animals when Drake learned that the Dane County Humane Society's Wildlife Center was treating five foxes for mange. Three were trapped in Waunakee, one in Deerfield and another in Madison.

Three of the five foxes treated for mange were released last fall at Warner Park on the city's North Side. One traveled 58 miles to the north where it now lives near Buffalo Lake west of Montello. One of the foxes was killed at the Dane County Regional Airport, while the third animal's $2,300 collar failed to activate, so its location is unknown.

The other two fox were released at Edna Taylor Conservation Park, just north of the Beltline and east of Highway 51. One of the animals was killed by a car within the first 48 hours, but the second fox stayed in the vicinity of the park for about a month before traveling nearly 15 miles to the southeast in one day. That's where it spent the next three months, near a quarry in Utica, a few miles east of Lake Kegonsa. The fox was found dead in a wheat field near the quarry at the end of January, but there was no definitive cause of death.

“We know that typically young males disperse, and that’s true for most predators, but we're not always sure where they go," said Drake. "What’s interesting to us is that all these animals were caught in urban areas and all were released in urban areas and they all took off out of the urban area, which I thought was really interesting. Does that mean that Madison is saturated with red fox and there's no place for them to go?"

The Glen foxes

At least two of the foxes from The Glen Golf Park, who found the greens with their new design too tempting, took off like the others.

Prior to the renovation, foxes would dig holes in the course's sand traps, which could easily be repaired with a simple raking. However, the new greens were rebuilt with a base of sand, not dirt, which drew the foxes onto the putting surfaces of all nine holes, where they dug holes nearly every night. While three of the foxes were relocated, one fox remains in the area and has continued to dig holes.

On the fifth hole, a coyote decoy designed to frighten the fox has been ineffective, as the fox has recently dug two different holes in the green. One is about the size of a compact disc and on the western edge of the green, while another is more in the middle and about the size of Frisbee. On one occasion this spring, Dave Vetrovec, superintendent of the course, said the hole was so deep he was able to reach down into the hole up to his shoulder.

On the picturesque fourth hole, the fox dug another Frisbee-size hole near the front lip of the green. The damage, especially on the fifth hole, has limited where golf holes can be placed on the green as Vetrovec is trying to avoid having players putt around the miniature, fox-made sand bunkers.

"It’s annoying but it's not really sustainable," Vetrovec said as he surveyed the fourth hole. "I’ll never grow grass here if they continually dig holes in the middle of here. I’ll just keep filling it with sand until something drastically changes."

Placing tarps over the greens or erecting temporary fencing each night are considered impractical, but other deterrents could be considered. They include a motion-activated sprinkler system triggered, more coyote decoys or even inflatable "Scary Man" devices that are typically used to attract customers to car lots. Vetrovic is also hoping to put up trail cameras to capture when the fox is visiting the holes each night. The data could help the grounds crew determine when to use sprinklers to irrigate the greens, which could keep the foxes away. However, most irrigation lasts only six minutes.

"I just have to keep trying to repair it like he's never going to come back or she’s ever going to come back again," Vetrovic said. "And that’s what I have to continue to do. Other than the digging, we love having them out here. It’s a unique problem here. Somehow they found out that these places are fun to dig.”

Foxes can dig for food and to excavate a den, but on the golf course the 7- to 8-month-old kits were likely digging to be mischievous, Drake said.

While one was not trapped, the other three foxes from The Glen Golf Park were relocated to Yahara Hills Golf Course on on the city's Southeast Side, where the greens are made of a base of natural dirt.

One of the fox's radio collars failed to work, so its location is unknown. The second fox stayed in the general vicinity of Yahara Hills for about two weeks and then dispersed about 20 miles east to Azatlan State Park east of Lake Mills. The fox made forays toward Johnson Creek but was ultimately hit by a car. The third fox stayed near Yahara Hills for about five days and then spent the next week traveling to the Jefferson County village of Ixonia before his radio collar failed on Dec. 10. But on Jan. 30, Drake received an e-mail from an Oconomowoc homeowner who had video of the fox (wearing a radio collar) in his backyard.

"I get the fact that people are concerned with their welfare, but we're not moving them just for the sake of science," Drake said. "Were trying to figure out a good place to put them for their life and avoid conflicts while balancing the occasional conflicts they can create. But it was really interesting to see what happens and this information and research can help us guide future translocations or not. Maybe we recommend that the mortality is too high and it's not worth moving them."

