Foxconn Technology Group is changing the focus of its planned $10 billion Wisconsin campus, while insisting it remains committed to creating 13,000 jobs as promised.
The world's leading electronics manufacturer said in a statement Wednesday that because of a changed global marketplace, all of its projects including the one in Wisconsin are being "adjusted to meet these new realities."
"We remain committed to the Wisconsin Valley Science and Technology Park Project, the creation of 13,000 jobs, and to our long-term investment in Wisconsin. As we have previously noted, the global market environment that existed when the project was first announced has changed," the company said.
The statement comes after Foxconn official Louis Woo told Reuters in a story published Wednesday that its plans to build liquid crystal display panel screens are being scaled back and possibly shelved.
"In terms of TV, we have no place in the U.S.," Woo told Reuters. "We can't compete."
Woo says the Taiwanese company wants to create a "technology hub" largely consisting of research facilities along with packaging and assembly operations. Foxconn has established a North American headquarters in Milwaukee and plans to create technology-focused innovation centers in Racine, Green Bay and Eau Claire.
Instead of manufacturing the TVs in the U.S., Woo told Reuters it would be more profitable to make them in China and Japan, assemble them in Mexico and import them to the U.S.
Woo says about three-quarters of the jobs created will be in research and development and design, rather than blue-collar manufacturing jobs.
The development comes after the Taiwanese manufacturer fell short of its job creation quota in 2018 and failed to qualify for any tax incentives. The company in 2018 created 178 direct, full-time jobs, Woo wrote in a letter to Mark Hogan, CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, which helped craft the tax incentive deal.
Former Gov. Scott Walker and Republican lawmakers in 2017 approved the massive tax incentive deal if Foxconn fulfills contractual obligations to create jobs and make capital investments on the factory.
The 2018 jobs figure is short of the 260 full-time jobs required under the state's contract with the company, meaning Foxconn will not receive any tax incentives it could have qualified for this year.
The contract with Foxconn set a goal of 1,040 jobs for 2018 to be eligible for $9.5 million in job creation tax credits. The company would be able to claim those tax credits in future years if it exceeds the jobs target for any verification period.
The company's pace of hiring has slowed. According to Reuters, the company said it expected to hire about 5,200 people by the end of 2020. A source, however, said that number will likely be closer to 1,000 workers.
Foxconn will still be eligible for nearly $1.5 billion in job creation credits through the year 2032. That doesn't include capital investment tax credits, which Foxconn will be eligible for at the end of 2019. The company could receive up to $1.35 billion in such credits by the end of 2025 under the contract. In total, state tax incentives for capital investment and job creation amount to about $2.85 billion.
Hogan downplayed the 2018 jobs report, praising the company for investing more than $200 million in Wisconsin so far, awarding 95 percent of its contracts to Wisconsin companies and pledging to invest $100 mililion in UW-Madison, among other things.
Hogan's WEDC has been the subject of scrutiny, especially from Democrats.
An audit in December found WEDC had intended to award tax credits for employees who did not perform work in Wisconsin. The company has not planned to change that policy.
Gov. Tony Evers on the campaign trail had been critical of both the Foxconn project and WEDC, which he had vowed to dissolve. He has since backtracked on that promise, saying he would not include any changes to the agency in his upcoming budget request.
Republican lawmakers have continued to champion WEDC, and in their December lame-duck session passed legislation barring Evers from appointing the agency's CEO for nine months.
Evers has said he hopes for transparency and success for the project. Reuters is reporting Gou plans to meet with Evers later this year.
An Evers spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
This story will be updated.