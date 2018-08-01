Unsafe levels of blue-green algae have closed four Madison-area beaches for Wednesday.
Lake Monona's Esther Beach and Schluter Beach and Tenney Beach and James Madison Beach on Lake Mendota were closed Wednesday due to the algae, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County.
Blue-green algae can be toxic to humans and animals, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Public Health Madison & Dane County said the beaches would reopen when blue-green algae levels decline.
For more information on beach conditions, check out the Public Health Madison & Dane County page on beach closings.