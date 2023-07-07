Four Madison-area beaches are closed due to unhealthy water conditions, Public Health Madison and Dane County announced Friday.
Olin Beach, Esther Beach and Schluter Beach, all on Lake Monona, have been closed for swimming due to elevated levels of bacteria measured Thursday.
Maple Bluff Beach Park Beach, located on Lake Mendota, has been closed due to blue-green algae observed Thursday.
The beaches will be reopened when water conditions are acceptable, the agency said. Updates are available online at publichealthmdc.com/environmental-health
Southern Wisconsin’s most affordable starter homes
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,690
Own your own home in a quiet, well-maintained neighborhood! This 3 bed/2 bath home has plenty of living space. Every day could feel like a vacation! Call us today to schedule a showing and see all the benefits of living in Highland Manor, a professionally managed community. Ask about our special incentive programs! This one won't last long!
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,530
Highland Manor, a professionally managed, well-maintained manufactured home community, currently has a 896 sq. ft. home with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale. Take advantage of this offer now and live in one of the state's most attractive areas. Call and schedule a viewing of this home and ask about our flexible financing options!
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $75,900
Highland Manor, a professionally managed, well-maintained manufactured home community, currently has a 896 sq. ft. home with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale. Take advantage of this offer now and live in one of the state's most attractive areas. Call and schedule a viewing of this home and ask about our flexible financing options!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $84,900
Find your place in the world at Highland Manor, a well-maintained, professionally managed manufactured home community. Right now, we are offering a 2018 model year, 1056 sq. ft., 3 bed/2 bath home for only $1,690.00 per month, including site fees! You owe it to yourself to call our representatives and schedule a viewing of this home before someone else snaps it up!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,690
Find your place in the world at Highland Manor, a well-maintained, professionally managed manufactured home community. Right now, we are offering a 2018 model year, 1056 sq. ft., 3 bed/2 bath home for only $1,690.00 per month, including site fees! You owe it to yourself to call our representatives and schedule a viewing of this home before someone else snaps it up!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $86,900
Own your own home in a quiet, well-maintained neighborhood! This 3 bed/2 bath home has plenty of living space. Every day could feel like a vacation! Call us today to schedule a showing and see all the benefits of living in Highland Manor, a professionally managed community. Ask about our special incentive programs! This one won't last long!
0 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,860
This is a 1,130 sq ft upper office space located in the Stark Company Realtors building. The space consists of 4 offices, four cubicles, open conference room across the hall. Restrooms off the hallway, elevator. Lower level has a training room that seats 45 (per fire code) and does have a small kitchen area.
1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $3,200
Luxury Weston Place furnished condo 309 & other 1-3 bed developer owned units may be available for rent. See attached list-note availability and pricing is subject to change! This is a bright southern facing furnished condo (no pets). Available Oct thru May only. In unit laundry. 1 garage parking stall included in rent. Tenants only pay electric-all other utilities included in rent. Building has patio, roof top terrace, 1st floor lounge w/fireplace & 12th floor resident lounge + exercise room. Great walkable location.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $2,550
One year old house for rent. Available Aug 1. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & attached Two car garage. OPEN Floor plan with door openings 29+; Nice wood work through the first floor; Kitchen with Quarts counter top and GE Stainless steal appliances; Energy saving water heater; Full basement with two exposed windows; Master bedroom suite & Walk-in closet. Washer & Dryer facility on 1st floor. Smart Remote control features by your cell phone app.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,690
Are you ready to find the home you have been waiting for? Highland Manor Manufactured home community offers the perfect lifestyle for you and your family. This Brand New 3 bed 2 bath Home offers over 1,056 Sq.Ft of living space. Enjoy this open floor plan and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Highland Manor is located less than 2 miles away from Lake Monona & Lake Waubesa and is close to all restaurants shopping centers and much more. Call us today to schedule a Self-Tour. Don't forget to ask about our Affordable Finance options.
1 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $945
We have several One bedroom and two bedroom apartments available on East Side of Sun Prairie! Month to month lease, security deposit and a 60 day notice when leaving the community. Cats and dogs are allowed, maximum of two. Dogs must be under 40 pounds, We require a $500.00 nonrefundable deposit and we do an assessment of the animals prior to acceptance. Coin operated laundry on site. Two bedrooms 975 sq.ft. and rent for $1,313.00 per month with 1 months rent for security deposit.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $2,085
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,775
This 2 bedRM, 1 & 1/2 bathRM spacious Townhouse presents an Open floor plan & spacious kitchen, dining & living room; It provides Dishwasher, microwave, Stackable Washer & dryer (2021); Refrigerator 2019; Gas fireplace in living room w/ wood Flr installed 2018; Master bedRM suite with a full bath; Walk-in closets in both bedrms; Linen closet in hallway; Private 2-car garage w/ additional outdoor parking spaces for guests. New AC 2022; Walking distance to several public parks; Close to bike routes and trails; Close to groceries and shopping areas including West Towne Mall. Easy access to Beltline hwy. Available Sept 1, 2023
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $2,195
Classic home in desirable location on a quiet street. Wood floors, thick woodwork, many windows & built-ins offers charm. Living room, big kitchen (many cabinets), formal dining, sitting room, front porch, rear deck, bedroom w/ half bath- this is just on the main main level!! 3 more bedrooms and tile bath with jetted tub on upper level. Newer furnace & AC. Washer & Dryer included. Not a through street so low traffic, Large lot w/park across the street that has Monona Loop Path going through it & Goodman Community Cntr is on other side of park! Carpet only in main level bedrm. Storage in dry basement or detached garage. Walkable to Atwood Ave
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $4,500
Near Epic within the Middleton school district this home is available for rent in the Fall! 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths. Plenty of space for working from home, privacy, and equipped kitchen with all major appliances! Tenants pay all utilities and care for the yard. No pets allowed. Lease to start mid-September.