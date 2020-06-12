Four dead and more injured in multiple-vehicle crash on interstate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Four people were killed and seven were injured Friday morning in a series of crashes that happened over a nearly three-hour period in the northbound lanes of Interstate 90-94-39 near Lodi.

Wisconsin State Patrol officers first responded to a rear-end crash between two semitrailers on the Interstate at Highway 60 near Lodi in Columbia County, just before 4 a.m. Friday.

A little over an hour later, a straight truck crashed into the first scene, seriously injuring a Columbia County highway worker and two state troopers, who were taken to UW Hospital, according to the State Patrol.

The third crash happened on the Interstate near Highway K about 6:45 a.m., as traffic was backing up because of the earlier crashes.

Exactly how the crashes happened, though, was not immediately known, and investigators will be combing through witness accounts, vehicle data and video to figure it out. Some witnesses who are hospitalized might not be able to give statements for some time, State Patrol Sgt. Michael Marquardt said Friday.

"It could be a matter of days or weeks before we fully understand what happened," Marquardt said.