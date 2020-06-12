Four dead and more injured in multiple-vehicle crash on interstate

"It's under investigation which vehicle initiated the crash," Zeeh said.
The third and final accident involved two semi-tractor trailers, a dump truck and four passenger vehicles.
Wisconsin State Patrol
The third crash resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries. Zeeh said he did not have updated information on the conditions of those who were injured.
Zeeh said the initial crash was a damage-only fender-bender involving two semitrailers, and both had pulled onto the shoulder. The county Highway Department truck came to the scene to clear debris from the road. Zeeh said at that point it's doubtful there was any signage warning motorists of the crash scene ahead.
After the second crash, he said, there were warning signs, including electronic signs, "well in advance" of the crash scene, before the third crash happened.
Zeeh said two witnesses ran up and pulled some people out of one of the vehicles before they caught fire.
The northbound side of the Interstate was closed for several hours as authorities investigated and cleared the crash scene, the State Patrol said, but later re-opened.
State Journal reporters Ed Treleven and Howard Hardee contributed to this report.
Looking west, 1907
Elevated image, looking west, probably from the chimney of the University of Wisconsin power plant, in 1907. Camp Randall Stadium is in the lower left corner.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 51936
Looking southeast, 1907
Elevated image, looking southeast, possibly from the chimney of the University of Wisconsin power plant, in 1907.
Wisconsin Historical Society Image 51940
Central business district, 1908
Kite aerial panoramic photograph of the central business district in 1908. In the distance is Lake Mendota. The fire-damaged State Capitol is in the center of the image, with the west wing of the present capitol nearing completion.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 10328
UW-Madison, 1908
Aerial view of UW-Madison College of Agriculture in 1908. Lake Mendota with Picnic Point is in the background.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 55546
Camp Randall, 1908
Aerial view of Camp Randall on the UW-Madison campus in 1908. University Heights is in the background.
Looking toward Capitol, 1919
Aerial view looking north over Lake Monona toward the Wisconsin State Capitol on the isthmus. Lake Mendota is in the background.
Wisconsin Historical Society photo 122929
Capitol Square, 1919
Aerial view in 1919 of the Capitol Square and surrounding area. Lake Monona and Lake Wingra are visible in the background.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 31356
Colorized view, 1919
Colorized aerial view of the isthmus looking northwest over the Wisconsin State Capitol in 1919.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 31247
View from King Street, 1919
Aerial view from King Street looking southwest to the University of Wisconsin campus in 1919.
Wisconsin Historical Society 31330
Vilas Park, 1924
Aerial view looking southwest over Madison's Vilas Park in 1924.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 31273
Picnic Point, 1924
Aerial view in 1924 from above Madison's Picnic Point towards the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, downtown Madison, and Lake Monona.
UW-Madison campus, 1926
The 1926 view of the Wisconsin Historical Society, Red Gym, Science Hall and Bascom Hall, with Lake Mendota on the right, on the UW-Madison campus.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 24043
Aerial view of isthmus toward Lake Monona, 1928
This aerial view of Madison looking southeast over the Isthmus in 1928. Visible at the bottom is the Lake Mendota shoreline. At center, Lake Monona, just above, Lake Waubesa, and in the distance at the top, Lake Kegonsa.
WISCONSIN HISTORICAL SOCIETY image 31148
Looking west, 1930
Aerial view of isthmus looking east toward Lake Mendota and the State Capitol, with horizon in the background, in 1930.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 31351
Aerial view of city, 1930
Aerial view of the isthmus and the city of Madison including the downtown business district, the Wisconsin State Capitol, both Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, residential areas, and UW-Madison in 1930. This photo was taken by State Journal photographer Arthur Vinje.
View of city in 1930
Aerial view of the city and the Isthmus, the Wisconsin State Capitol, the downtown business district, and both Lake Mendota and Lake Monona in 1930. The photo was taken by State Journal photographer Arthur Vinje.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 34753
View includes lakes Mendota, Monona in 1930
Aerial view of the city in 1930, including the Isthmus, the Wisconsin State Capitol, the downtown business district, Lake Mendota, and Lake Monona. The photo was taken by State Journal photographer Arthur Vinje.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 34754
Camp Randall, 1934
Aerial view of Camp Randall Stadium and Field House at UW-Madison, 1934.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 24092
Aerial view of Governor's Island, 1935
This aerial photograph shows Governor's Island in Lake Mendota, as well as the area surrounding the Mendota Mental Health Hospital, in 1935.
WISCONSIN HISTORICAL SOCIETY image 34750
Including UW campus, 1937
Aerial view of the west central part of isthmus and the University of Wisconsin campus in 1937.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 31353
UW Arboretum, 1937
Aerial view of the UW Arboretum and surrounding areas in Madison in 1937.
UW Arboretum
Aerial view of UW-Madison, 1946
Aerial view of University of Wisconsin-Madison campus with Bascom Hill area, Observatory Drive and Lake Mendota in 1946.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 24305
Camp Randall, 1948
View of Camp Randall Stadium and Field House in 1948.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 10967
Aerial view in 1949
Aerial view of Madison, looking east across the Isthmus including the Wisconsin State Capitol, Lake Mendota, and Lake Monona. The photo was taken by State Journal photographer Arthur Vinje.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 57703
Aerial view of isthmus, 1950
Aerial view of the Madison isthmus looking north in 1950.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 31231
Aerial view, 1950
Aerial view of the isthmus looking north.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 31237
Aerial view of isthmus, 1950
A north-facing aerial photo from 1950 shows the Madison isthmus.
COURTESY OF WISCONSIN HISTORICAL SOCIETY - ID#31231
Westgate Mall site, 1950s
This aerial view of Madison's West Side from the late 1950s shows the future site of Westgate Mall, left, what would become the Beltline, bottom, and, in the distance, Lake Mendota's Picnic Point. Westgate opened in 1960.
WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Isthmus, 1952
Aerial view of a North Central Airlines DC-3 airplane flying over the Madison isthmus in 1952. Clearly visible are the Wisconsin State Capitol, the 1 West Wilson Street State Office Building, and Lakes Monona and Mendota.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 1922
South Park, 1956
Aerial view of the South Park Street interchange in 1956.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 3099
Hill Farms, 1958
An aerial view of the 604-acre University Hill Farms neighborhood on Madison's West Side, 1958.
WISCONSIN HISTORICAL SOCIETY image 51868
St. Raphael's, 1962
Aerial photo of St. Raphael's Church Downtown in September 1962.
State Journal archives
Near West Side, 1963
Aerial view of the Near West Side, including campus and the Greenbush area, 1963.
Highway 12-18 construction, 1962
Interstate 90 interchange with Highway 12-18 under construction in 1961. It was completed in November 1962.
WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
UW aerial, 1960s
An aerial view of the east end of the UW campus. The photo was taken in the 1960s prior to the construction of the Humanities building and the Communication Arts building. Dayton Street runs left to right at the bottom of the photo, Park Street runs top to bottom on the left side of the photo.
WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
Capitol Square, 1960s
Capitol Square area Downtown in the mid- to late 1960s. You can see Inn on the Park and Hamilton Street.
WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
Downtown view, 1960s
Aerial of Downtown Madison in the 1960s. YOu can see West Washington Avenue and the public library.
WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
View of Capitol Square, 1960s
Aerial of downtown Madison on Capitol Square in the 1960s. You can see the Tenney Building, Pinckney Street, East Washington Avenue and King Street.
WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
Hilldale Shopping Center, 1966
Aerial view of Hilldale Shopping Center and Midvale Boulevard, September 1966.
UW-Madison campus, 1966
UW-Madison campus in 1966.
Not known
Monona Causeway construction, 1967
Aerial view showing the construction of the Monona Causeway (John Nolen Drive) along Lake Monona in 1967.
Wisconsin State Journal
Capitol aerial, 1971
An aerial of Capitol Square in October 1971.
THE CAPITAL TIMES
East Towne Mall construction, 1971
Aerial view of East Towne Mall construction, 1971. Interstate 90 is seen at the top of the photo.
Capital Times
East Wash, 1975
Aerial of Madison's East Washington Avenue looking east in May 1975. Middle left is Breese Stevens Field.
L. ROGER TURNER, STATE JOURNAL
State Street mall, 1977
This photo from 1977 shows construction of the 100 and 200 blocks of the State Street mall.
CAPITAL TIMES
Shopko aerial, 1980
In 1980, the Shopko under construction along Mineral Point Road was on the edge of farmland and much of the Far West Side had not been developed. Mineral Point Road is on the left and West Towne Mall in the background.
A. Craig Benson
East Towne Mall aerial, 1985
Aerial view of Madison's mostly undeveloped Far East Side in 1985. East Towne Mall is in the center of the photo, while East Washington Avenue runs along the right side and Interstate 90 runs along the bottom.
JOSEPH W. JACKSON III
Capitol and beyond, 1996
This 1996 view of Madison beyond the Capitol shows State Street leading toward Bascom Hill and the UW-Madison campus with Lake Mendota in the upper right.
L. Roger Turner
Overture, Metropolitan Place, 2002
Construction cranes jutting skyward punctuate a view of Downtown Madison, marking two large projects in June 2002. On the left is the $100 million Overture Center project; on the right is Metropolitan Place, a $40 million condominium project.
JOHN MANIACI, STATE JOURNAL
View of isthmus, 2004
Aerial of the isthmus Sept. 7, 2004.
JOSEPH W. JACKSON III
View of isthmus, 2006
Aerial view of Madison's isthmus in 2006.
CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES
View of campus, 2015
Aerial view of the UW-Madison campus, including the Memorial Union, center, on Nov. 21, 2015.
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Aerial view of Capitol, 2017
Aerial view of the Capitol on Aug 18, 2017.
CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES
AERIALS-10-08192017125801 (copy)
An aerial view of downtown Madison and the isthmus.
PHOTO BY SAIYNA BASHIR
Downtown, 2017
Aerial view of Downtown Madison on Aug. 18, 2017.
CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES
Aerial of Madison, 2018
Yahara watershed in Madison on July 6, 2018.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Looking northwest, 2018
Looking northwest, the isthmus is seen between Lake Monona, foreground, and Lake Mendota, behind on July 6, 2018.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
View of four lakes, 2018
Looking south, the Madison, Wis. isthmus is seen between Lake Mendota, foreground, and Lake Monona, behind on July 6, 2018. Also viewable in the distance are Lakes Waubesa and Kegonsa.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison's isthmus, 2018
Downtown Madison is seen between Lakes Monona, right, and Mendota, left, on July 6, 2018.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Edgewater aerial, 2018
Aerial view of The Edgewater hotel in Madison in the summer of 2018.
PHIL BRINKMAN
Capitol Square, 2018
Aerial view of the Wisconsin Historical Museum (red-orange building left of center) and surrounding buildings, looking northeast from above the Overture Center in Madison on Feb. 14, 2018.
PHIL BRINKMAN, STATE JOURNAL
